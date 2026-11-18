'Such behaviour has no place in rugby and is entirely contrary to the values upon which our game is founded.'

SA Rugby have condemned much of the South African public’s commentary and debate about the six-match ban meted out to Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

The Bok boss was handed a six-match ban by World Rugby on Tuesday following comments he made at a press conference on Monday evening.

Social media platforms have been full of commentary and discussion about Erasmus’ ban and World Rugby since Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, SA Rugby said in a strongly worded statement that they were aware of the extensive public commentary, analysis and debate surrounding the recent matters involving Erasmus and World Rugby.

‘Threats and abusive conduct’

“We are mindful that a significant volume of commentary, opinion and AI-generated content is currently circulating in the public domain, much of which does not necessarily reflect the facts, context or processes involved,” said SA Rugby.

“What is deeply concerning, however, is the reaction of some individuals on social media and other platforms, particularly reports of threats and abusive conduct directed at World Rugby officials and administrators.

“SA Rugby unequivocally condemn any form of intimidation, threats, or personal attacks. Such behaviour has no place in rugby and is entirely contrary to the values upon which our game is founded.

“Rugby has long been recognised as a sport built on respect, discipline, integrity, and sportsmanship. These values extend beyond the field of play and apply equally to players, coaches, match officials, administrators, and supporters. While robust debate and differing opinions are part of sport, they must always be expressed respectfully and responsibly.”

‘Protecting integrity of rugby’

SA Rugby further stated they wish to assure all stakeholders that rugby possesses the necessary expertise, experience, and governance structures to deal with matters of this nature appropriately.

“Any issues that arise will be addressed through the established rugby processes and by the individuals entrusted with these responsibilities, ensuring that due process is followed and that the best interests of the game remain paramount.

“We remain committed to protecting the integrity of rugby, upholding its values, and ensuring that all participants in the game are treated with dignity and respect.”

SA Rugby have requested a full misconduct hearing for Erasmus following his sanctioning by an independent World Rugby panel.

An SA Rugby spokesperson said that the organisation respected the process but had requested an opportunity for their coach to contextualise his comments and assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives.

SA Rugby further said they “trusted that such a hearing could be expedited considering the seriousness of the charge”.