The Springbok lock said he tried not to think about the defeat, which occured at the same stadium the Springboks will play Ireland this weekend.

Lock Eben Etzebeth highlighted the heartache of the Springboks’ 38-3 defeat to Ireland in 2017 as one of the low points of his career, saying South Africa’s rugby rivalry with the island nation has only grown over the years, particularly since South African teams joined the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The most-capped Springbok captained the team during that ignominious defeat in Dublin, in the same year the Springboks lost twice to New Zealand (including a 57-0 thrashing), once to Wales and drew twice with Australia.

It was Allister Coetzee’s second and final season in charge of the team, as they slumped to seventh in the world rankings.

‘We try not to think about it’

South Africa and Ireland meet at the same stadium this Saturday (kick-off 6.40pm).

The Springboks need either a win or, if New Zealand lose to England without a bonus point earlier in the day, just a losing bonus point to finish top of the Nations Championship’s Southern Hemisphere table before the finals weekend in London.

“It was a tough day, not a good match to be a part of,” Etzebeth reflected on his 64th Test nine years ago, saying it was in the “top five lowest points” in his career.

“Unfortunately we had to go through those lows, but I’m very happy Rassie [Erasmus] and Jacques [Nienaber] then came back and turned things around.

“Luckily, 2017 is long gone in the mind and we try not to think about it.”

Springboks have 65% win rate against Ireland

He said the Springboks had a growing rivalry with Ireland, who after winning just one of their first 10 encounters against South Africa before the 1990s, have become much more competitive.

In 31 Tests between the nations, South Africa have won 20, lost 10 and drawn once. Most recently, the Springboks have only won two of the last six matches between the teams.

“We also play in the URC, so that makes it a bit more interesting. You play against an Irish team every second or third week, so we know their players a bit more than we did in the past. So we get used to them.

“But it’s a good rivalry, and it’s great because the more rivalries there are the more people watch. It’s always great to play against them. We’ve got massive respect for them and we’re excited for another Test match.”

Etzebeth ready for clash with McCarthy

Etzebeth said Joe McCarthy, who is relatively younger and less experienced than other locks in the Ireland side, was an “excellent player”.

“The times I’ve played Ireland, they’ve always had great locks, and he’s definitely up there with some of the tough guys I’ve faced. I’m excited to play against him.”

He said Springbok lock RG Snyman, who plays with McCarthy at Leinster, told Etzebeth he was a “nice guy off the field” but a “tough competitor” on it.