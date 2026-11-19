Injuries have forced the hand of coach Andy Farrell for the important Nations Championship Test.

Ireland captain Dan Sheehan, normally a hooker, will start at No 8 for only the second time in his professional career in his side’s Nations Championship Test with world champions South Africa on Saturday.

The 28-year-old – who started at No 8 for Leinster against Munster earlier this season and prior to that had a 15-minute cameo in a Champions Cup match last season – returns to the side after missing the 43-15 win over Fiji because of concussion.

Coach Andy Farrell has resorted to this surprise positional selection because his options at No 8 are in short supply; regular captain Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Sean Jansen are all injured.

Nick Timoney filled in at No 8 last weekend but with Sheehan’s fellow hooker and Leinster teammate Ronan Kelleher playing out of his skin against the Fijians, Farrell has opted to play them both.

Sheehan scored Ireland’s only try in the chaotic 24-13 defeat by the Springboks, their first in Dublin since 2012, last November which at one point had the hosts reduced to 12 men.

Hugo Keenan was not involved in that Test but he returns to the starting XV to win his 50th cap a fortnight after he scored a hat-trick of tries in the 42-12 demolition of Argentina.

Farrell retains Sam Prendergast at flyhalf after a citing panel on Wednesday decided his alleged hip drop tackle against Fiji was not worthy of a red card. He will line up alongside his Leinster partner scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus had predicted Prendergast would get off “on a technicality” in his incendiary remarks about match officials on Monday that resulted in him being banned for six matches.

Farrell’s room for manoeuvre at flyhalf is also limited – Jack Crowley who steered the Irish to the Six Nations Triple Crown last season is injured. Ciaran Frawley, whose last-gasp drop goal secured Ireland a share of the two-match Test series with South Africa in 2024, is Prendergast’s back-up.

Both sides entertain hopes of topping their respective tables in the climax to the pool stage before finals weekend at Twickenham which begins on Friday week.

South Africa are second in the Southern hemisphere standings, a point behind New Zealand, who play England, while Ireland are third, a point adrift of France, who host Argentina.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Robert Baloucoune, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Sheehan (capt), Josh van der Flier, Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Bench: Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Sam Illo, James Ryan, Nick Timoney, Craig Casey, Ciaran Frawley, Bundee Aki