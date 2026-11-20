Cameron Hanekom has a big chance to impress in a rare start for the Boks, and put some pressure on first choice No 8 Jasper Wiese.

Cameron Hanekom is looking to put in a big performance and make his mark in a rare start for the Springboks at the back of the scrum, in their Nations Championship match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Hanekom will be earning his ninth Bok cap and it will be just his third start, having started for the Boks for the first time at the start of this season, at flank against England, while his only start at eighthman came in August against Argentina

All his other appearances have been off the bench, with him putting in a number of eye-catching impact showings over the season so far, particularly against the All Blacks in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

With first choice No 8 Jasper Wiese out of action after being banned following his red card against France, it is a great opportunity for Hanekom to stake a claim for a starting berth heading into a World Cup year.

“Every game is important, whether you are on the bench or starting. So I think the key is to keep the standards high and play to the best of your ability,” said Hanekom on Wednesday.

“There are a lot of factors that have an impact on game day. But the biggest thing for us would be to stick to our processes and to back the plan we get from the coaches, and to do what is needed from us.”

Loose forward battle

Ireland are known for having a strong contingent of loose forwards and Hanekom is excited for the chance to test himself against them in the match.

“They are all good players. I mean, Josh van der Flier has won World Rugby Player of the Year (in 2022),” explained Hanekom.

“Caelan Doris (out injured) and all those guys are all big names and they’ve made big impacts for their clubs and for the Irish team. So big respect to them. They are good players and I am very excited for the challenge.”

An interesting match up will see Hanekom up against regular Irish starting hooker, Dan Sheehan, who will be playing his first international at eighthman, due to Ireland’s injury problems at the back of the scrum.

“I am not completely sure (about Sheehan playing eight). At the moment we are more focused on our goals and what we need to do to get the win,” said Hanekom about the possibility, as the Irish team hadn’t been released yet.

“I did watch the game (Leinster against Munster where he played eighthman). He is a good player, he is very dynamic and I think wherever he plays he is a very explosive player and definitely someone to watch.”

The Boks v Ireland kicks off on Saturday evening at 6:40pm.