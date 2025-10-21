‘It could get ugly for us’: Injuries and Springbok absences compound Sharks hurt

The Sharks will be without several Springboks for their next few URC games.

The Sharks will be relieved that injury and Springbok-related absences will not affect them during their one-month break, which begins after their United Rugby Championship clash with Scarlets at Kings Park on Saturday.

It is an ideal time for the Durban side to secure their first URC win of the season, now in round five, and go into the break with some confidence after three losses and a draw.

A victory would also help them climb from 14th on the table.

More injuries, more heartache

Seven Springboks (Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, André Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker, Edwill van der Merwe and Grant Williams) will likely be unavailable for the away clash against Connacht after the break, on 29 November, as they are part of the Bok squad due to play on five straight Saturdays next month, finishing against Wales on that day.

The Sharks already have a long list of player injuries, including Springboks Aphelele Fassi and Trevor Nyakane and the latest being former Bok prop Ruan Dreyer (knee).

Makazole Mapimpi’s red card against Ulster for a tip tackle will possibly keep him out of action for a few games too.

Makazole Mapimpi’s tip tackle on Michael Lowry of Ulster. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

It leaves the Sharks in a similar position to last year, where injuries and Springbok absences made the going very tough.

“It could get ugly for us,” head coach John Plumtree said of the situation.

Plum on Sharks’ prep for Scarlets, Thomas du Toit signing

He said rectifying the mistakes of their 34-26 loss against Ulster was crucial. “We’ve only got seven days to get it right.

“We’ve got to be able to be harder on ourselves and look at the reasons why and where we can be better. That’s during our preparation, that’s coaches and everyone.”

A silver lining for the Sharks was the signing of Bok prop Thomas du Toit for next season.

The 30-year-old tighthead will leave Premiership champions Bath to rejoin the team of his youth, for which he racked up over 100 caps between 2014 and 2023.

“A good signing for usm,” Plumtree said. “Obviously, a good Sharks man, a lot of experience. Getting those types of characters back here in the jersey is a real positive for us.”

After their URC match against Connacht, the Sharks play their opening Champions Cup match against Toulouse in France on 7 December.

Sharks players out injured: Albie Bester, Aphelele Fassi, Bradley Davids, Bryce Calvert, Coetzee le Roux, Corne Rahl, Diego Appollis, Emile van Heerden, Ethan Bester, Hanro Jacobs, Jannes Potgieter, Litelihle Bester, Phatu Ganyane, Ruan Dreyer, Trevor Nyakane and Yaw Penxe.