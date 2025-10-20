OPINION: Save the drowning Sharks

The Sharks have been collecting Springboks like Pokémon in recent years. But their success rate is more Team Rocket than Pikachu.

Now and then in the sporting world, we are surprised by the phenomenon of a team that is brilliant on paper failing to deliver.

Lately, Manchester United (I’m not a fan), Belgium football, boxer Adrien Broner, and the Proteas in limited-overs cricket all come to mind.

In rugby, it’s France and the Sharks.

Sharks lie 14th… again

Since a major cash injection when US-based consortium MVM Holdings took a 51% stake in 2021, the Sharks have seemingly poached Springboks from other teams at will and secured New Zealand coach John Plumtree since the 2023/24 season.

Still, the Durban-based side have only won one second-tier Challenge Cup trophy and secured a third-place finish in the United Rugby Championship, losing last year’s semi-final.

Lowlights include finishing the URC 14th with just four wins in 18 games in 2023/24, and not reaching the play-offs of the first-tier Champions Cup since their quarter-final exit in 2022/23.

Their 34-26 loss at home to Ulster on the weekend, despite 13 Springboks in the starting XV and four more on the bench, highlights the dire straits they are in.

With three defeats and one draw, they once more find themselves 14th on the URC table.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

‘You’ll have to decide that one for yourself’

Plumtree said it is not in his nature to make excuses, and said the team will instead have a hard look at themselves.

When asked why the Sharks had struggled in the URC and EPCR tournaments over the past few years – whether due to the players, coaching, pre-season, or lack of synergy due to returning Springboks – he said, “That’s a million-dollar question, mate. I wouldn’t know. You’ll have to decide that one for yourself.”

It’s a question that has plagued fans for years, with social media users showing little sympathy.

Last year, the Sharks couldn’t post a happy birthday message to their players without being inundated with comments criticising the team and calling for Plumtree’s resignation.

Much like then, Plumtree’s response was to say everyone is welcome to their opinion, but the Sharks are trying their best.

They’ve now acquired the services of Springbok prop Thomas du Toit. Maybe one more Springbok will make a difference?