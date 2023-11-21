Jean de Villiers: Bulls ready to challenge Stormers for URC honours

It is hoped the returning Springbok players will boost the performances of the South African sides.

Former Springbok and Stormers star Jean de Villiers believes the Bulls have a real chance of challenging the Stormers for South African regional pool honours in this season’s United Rugby Championship (URC).

The Stormers have been brilliant over the first two URC seasons, winning the inaugural edition and finishing runners-up last season after hosting their second consecutive final.

They finished second on the overall log in the first season and third in the second, while clinching the SA regional pool title on both occasions comfortably. Their dominance over their fellow SA franchise sides has been immense, with the Stormers having only lost once, a shock defeat to the Lions in Cape Town back in December 2021.

They also drew with the Sharks in early 2022, but every other pool stage match has ended in a Stormers win, while they also beat the Bulls in the final of the inaugural edition and in last season’s quarterfinals.

Lost big-name players

However, De Villiers believes that the Stormers are set for a much tougher examination in their third campaign and that it is the Bulls who will be the most likely to challenge them for conference honours.

“I think the third season was always going to be a difficult one for the Stormers after their success in the first two seasons. Winning the first edition and then being in the final last season was really impressive,” explained De Villiers.

“They have also lost some big names in Steven Kitshoff and Marvin Orie, so they find themselves in an interesting position at the moment, of where they are at and what players they have going forward. A couple of injuries down the line and they could be in a very tough spot.

“The Bulls have started better (than in previous seasons) and maybe the games have suited them. But they would definitely want to stake a claim of being the top South African team. So currently you are probably looking at those two teams (to challenge for the SA conference).

“The Sharks remain a big red flag for us in terms of their start to the season and hopefully they can get back on track.”

Returning Bok stars

De Villiers believes that the return of the Bok players could be a turning point in terms of results for SA teams so far in the competition, with all of the franchises struggling a bit.

The Bulls are the best placed side at seventh on the log, the Stormers are ninth, Lions 13th and Sharks rock bottom after a tough start to their respective campaigns.

“The Bulls are getting three players back, the Stormers are getting a few more back and the Sharks are getting quite a few back even though they’ve had a setback with losing Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch for extended periods,” said De Villiers.

“So we just don’t know (the impact those players will have) and you’ve seen from previous seasons that sometimes the (South African) teams do start a bit slow.”