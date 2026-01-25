One down, one to go as Sharks target URC double over Stormers

The Sharks and Stormers do it all again next weekend when they complete a URC derby double header in Durban.

After an incredible performance saw the Sharks upset the Stormers 30-19 for their first ever United Rugby Championship (URC) win in Cape Town on Saturday night, captain Andre Esterhuizen was already looking ahead to the return clash in Durban next weekend.

It was arguably the Sharks best performance of the season, after their struggles had seen them languishing at 14th on the URC log, with just two wins, a draw and five losses before this game, while they had also lost their most previous URC match at home against the Lions at the start of the month.

The Stormers by contrast had only lost one game the whole season, in the Champions Cup, and had won eight straight URC games heading into the match.

But instead the Sharks put in a fantastic showing, taking a lead that they never relinquished over the whole game, as early as the fourth minute, and led 17-12 at halftime, before pulling away in the second half.

But with it a coastal double header, as the Stormers now travel up to Durban to face the Sharks at Kings Park, the Cape side can immediately hit back, while the home team will be looking to prove that it wasn’t a once off and that they have turned the corner.

Great win

“It was a great win for us, we were targeting this game. Obviously next week it’s going to be a second straight tough challenge. But I am very happy with the win,” said Esterhuizen after the match.

“I think we got the balance right today, and we are working hard and getting better each week. We have struggled with the balance (of play), and converting when we get into the red zone in the past, but we are improving every week.

“We still have to get better at it going forward, because we left a lot of opportunities out there, so it’s great that there is still so much room for improvement.

“The attitude of the boys was also great. They put us under a lot of pressure for large parts of the game. So those defensive efforts in our 22m, I am very proud of the boys and the heart they showed there.”

Sharks’ fullback Aphelele Fassi was named man-of-the-match after an action packed performance, and the Springbok star looks back to his best after returning from a long term injury last month.

“It’s a big victory. JP (Pietersen, Sharks interim coach) told us in the week that we needed to be fast and physical. We knew that coming to Cape Town and playing the Stormers was going to be tough, and I am just proud of the boys for putting in a good shift and not giving up,” said Fassi.

“There are plenty of opportunities to grow. I have been injured for a long time. So to come back and play three or four games, slowly getting back into my groove, is something that I’m proud of. Hopefully I can continue playing good rugby and being composed.”