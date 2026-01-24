Sharks hope all-round team can finally beat Stormers in Cape Town

JP Pietersen has given 20-year-old Jaco Williams his first start, against an in-form Stormers side at home.

Sharks interim coach JP Pietersen has backed his mix of youth and experience to win their first match against Stormers in Cape Town in the United Rugby Championship.

Pietersen brought Springboks Siya Kolisi and Grant Williams back into the fold for their coastal derby kicking off at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Still, he handed 20-year-old utility back Jaco Williams his first start. The Junior Springboks’ U20 World Championship winner from last year will play at left wing.

Mix of youth and experience

Relatively less-capped players Phatu Ganyane and Nick Hatton (23) and Eduan Swart and Hanro Jacobs (25) are included in the Sharks squad, alongside 21-year-old Jurenzo Julius, last year’s Junior Springbok Player of the Year.

They play with Kolisi, Williams, and other Springboks Vincent Tshituka, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Aphelele Fassi, André Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker and Jordan and Jaden Hendrikse, among other old hands.

The Sharks may have three wins out of five under Pietersen but they have struggled this season. They languish at 14th on the URC table with two wins from eight games, compared to table-toppers Stormers who have eight from eight.

“Jaco has worked hard for his opportunity and I think it is a great opportunity against the Stormers,” Pietersen said.

“It’s a game that suits Jaco. Contesting aerial battles, speed out wide, decision making. He’s ready for his opportunity. I know he’s young but what an opportunity to test yourself against the best. The Stormers have exciting backs and they are ranked number one in the URC.”

Sharks pack their bench against Stormers

The Sharks coach said they would carry momentum from their 50-12 demolition of a second-string Clermont in the Champions Cup last weekend.

But queried on bolstering his bench for the Stormers clash, Pietersen said it would take the full team to win.

“I wouldn’t call it a bomb squad. Phatu and Vinny Koch put their hands up coming on in the second half [last week]. They were outstanding.

“Phepsi was good off the bench too and deserves to start. Siya has just come back from his Bok rest. Vincent Tshituka had a week off last week. If you look at the mix, it’s a good team that starts and a great team to also finish off the game.”

Sharks starting XV: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Yaw Penxe/PK Sobahle, 13 Ethan Hooker, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Jaco Williams, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Nick Hatton, 7 Manu Tshituka, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Emile van Heerden, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Phatu Ganyane.

Replacements: 16 Eduan Swart, 17 Ox Nché, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Vincent Tshituka, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Siya Masuku, 23 Jurenzo Julius.