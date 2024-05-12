Junior Boks coach praises ‘fighting spirit’ in comeback win against Argentina

The 'Baby Boks' fought back from being 14-points down at half-time to clinch a thrilling win in Brisbane.

Jurenzo Julius of South Africa celebrates scoring a try during the Rugby Championship U-20 match against Argentina at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images

The Junior Springboks left their best for last as they showed all their fighting spirit to down Argentina 30-28 in Brisbane in their final match of the inaugural U-20 Rugby Championship to end the competition in second place.

It took a huge effort from the “Baby Boks” on Sunday to turn their match against the South Americans around, who at one stage led by 14 points.

After scoring a converted try through centre Jurenzo Julius in the opening minute, the Junior Boks were found wanting and conceded three tries to the Argentines, all by wing Franco Rossetto, who scored a fourth in the second half, before half-time without scoring any more points themselves.

Second half fightback

But three second half tries all from tap-and-go penalties by Tiaan Jacobs, Casper Badenhorst and Zachary Porthen, to the one by Argentina, and an 80th minute penalty by Philip-Albert van Niekerk, secured a thrilling win for the Junior Boks.

Earlier in the tournament the Junior Boks had drawn with New Zealand and lost to Australia.

“The guys showed great character, belief and fighting spirit to shake off a disappointing first half,” said coach Bafana Nhleko.

“They showed glimpses of how we can play to eventually win the game against a good Argentina side. I must also praise the leadership group for the way they regrouped.

“The fighting spirit and refusal to give up is a great characteristic of the side and it bodes well for us as we head home to complete our preparations for the forthcoming World Rugby U20 Championship.”

World U-20 Championship

The ‘Junior World Cup’ will take place in and around Cape Town from June 29 to July 19.

“We will take some confidence from this result, but there is a lot of room for improvement,” said Nhleko.

“We will keep learning through our reviews and continue to work hard in training when we assemble again in Stellenbosch.”

The Junior Boks return to South Africa on Monday and will regroup again at the end of the month to complete their preparations for the World Rugby U20 Championship.

New Zealand, who beat Australia 36-25 in their final game on Sunday, topped the points table with 12, followed by the Junior Boks with eight, Argentina with six and Australia with four.