Siya Masuku’s latest performances catch Rassie’s eye

Siya Masuku’s recent standout performances have reportedly earned the Sharks flyhalf an invitation to the next Springbok alignment camp.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Masuku’s streak of man-of-the-match awards has caught the eye of Rassie Erasmus, who is considering all options at No 10 for the season-opener against Wales at Twickenham on 22 June.

Players from the Vodacom Bulls and DHL Stormers may be unavailable due to potential Vodacom URC final commitments. Additionally, overseas-based players are expected to be unavailable because the Test falls outside the international window.

Masuku’s efforts have been rewarded by Sharks boss John Plumtree, the 27-year-old playmaker offered a contract extension until 30 June, 2025.

This story was fist published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.