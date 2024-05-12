Siya Masuku’s latest performances catch Rassie’s eye
Masuku’s streak of man-of-the-match awards has caught the eye of Rassie Erasmus, who is considering all options at No 10.
Siya Masuku’s standout performances have caught Rassie’s attention. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.
Siya Masuku’s recent standout performances have reportedly earned the Sharks flyhalf an invitation to the next Springbok alignment camp.
According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Masuku’s streak of man-of-the-match awards has caught the eye of Rassie Erasmus, who is considering all options at No 10 for the season-opener against Wales at Twickenham on 22 June.
Players from the Vodacom Bulls and DHL Stormers may be unavailable due to potential Vodacom URC final commitments. Additionally, overseas-based players are expected to be unavailable because the Test falls outside the international window.
Masuku’s efforts have been rewarded by Sharks boss John Plumtree, the 27-year-old playmaker offered a contract extension until 30 June, 2025.
