Junior Boks ‘energised’ for U-20 Rugby Champs — captain Zachary Porthen

The Junior Boks will start their campaign with a clash against New Zealand.

The Junior Springboks will face New Zealand on Thursday morning. Picture: Supplied by SA Rugby

Junior Springboks captain, prop Zachary Porthen, says the team intends to make a statement in their opening Under-20 Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand on Thursday at the Sunshine Coast Stadium (9am kick-off), in Australia.

As this is the inaugural junior Rugby Championship, Porthen and Co will be the first group to participate, and they want to leave their mark.

The Under-20 Rugby Championship was established by Sanzaar following the struggles of Southern Hemisphere juniors in last year’s Under-20 Rugby World Cup in Cape Town.

The competition is aimed at exposing Under-20 prospects from South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, and Argentina to international rugby.

‘Good energy in the team’

Porthen said they are excited about being part of the historic tournament.

“We watched the Tri-Nations and Rugby Championship growing up, it’s amazing to be taking part in something similar at such a young age, the age of 20,” Porthen said.

“The prep has been good, we are staying at a lovely resort and the boys have had time to acclimatise. There’s good energy in the team, which is really good,” he added.

Boks and All Blacks rivalry

The Junior Boks will open their campaign against old foes New Zealand, who are also experiencing a transition in their rugby. Porthen said facing the All Blacks in the opening match has been a huge motivating factor in their group.

“New Zealand are a formidable team,” he said.

“They will bring a lot out there, so it’s quite exciting in that sense. There’s a good rivalry between South Africa and New Zealand and that brings about a lot of excitement. So I’m looking forward to getting involved and all the boys have good energy,” Porthen said.

Experienced JF van Heerden

Four players were part of the team in the last Junior World Cup, among them Bulls lock JF van Heerden.

The 19-year-old lock has had a taste of franchise rugby and will be looking to bring experienced gain at the Bulls and last year’s World Cup to the group.

“Experience helps,” said Van Heerden.

“I can bring some calmness to the game because of the experience I gained from last year (at the World Cup). I remember when we played against Georgia, the eyes were a bit big, but it gets better the more you play, and knowing what you’re in for helps a lot,” he said.