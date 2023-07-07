Junior Boks unchanged for U20 Championship semi-final

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko has backed the men who did the business in the must-win pool game against Argentina in the week for the World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final against Ireland in Cape Town on Sunday.

The same Junior Boks players, who won 24-16 at the Athlone Stadium during the week to qualify for the last-four, will again all be in action in the semi-finals, at the same venue. There were no injury worries from that match, allowing Nhleko to go with the same group of players for another must-win match.

Continuity

“We wanted some consistency and continuity, and we are hoping that the good second half effort against Argentina will spill over into the match against Ireland,” said Nhleko on Friday.

“We found our way in the second spell and hopefully we can use that momentum against the Irish.

“It is tough if you are always behind the eight ball and chasing the game as we have been in our last two matches, so we believe by staying with the same group that came through against Argentina will stand us in good stead.

“We know Ireland are an extremely consistent side – both in performance, selection and their style of play – and we did not want to tinker too much ourselves as we have found some of the same in the last match.”

Recent meeting

The two teams met last year in the Six Nations U20 Summer Series in Italy, where the South Africans won by 33-24 in Verona, but Nhleko said that victory does not really reflect on the current Junior Boks side.

“We have two or three players who played in that game, and they have at least two thirds of their squad that come to this tournament, so I don’t think there is much to see from that perspective,” he said.

“The fact that we beat them last year does not count for much. The occasion is different and so are our players. The reality this time around is that it is a knock-out game and whatever you do on the day, you just need to win.”

Kick-off on Sunday is at 4.30pm.

The second semi-final between France and England is scheduled for 7pm.

Junior Bok team to face Ireland: Hakeem Kunene, Jurenzo Julius, Katlego Letebele, Ethan Hooker, Michael Annies, Jean Smith, Imad Khan, Corné Beets, Ghudian van Reenen, Paul de Villiers (capt), JF van Heerden, Coetzee le Roux, Dian Heunis, Juann Else, Corné Lavagna. Bench: SJ Kotze, Phatu Ganyane, Zachary Porthen, Jannes Potgieter, Abulele Ndabambi, Asad Moos, Damian Markus, Regan Izaks