Boks, beware the Eddie Jones factor, warns former Test prop

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

The Springboks and Wallabies will renew their rivalry on Saturday when they meet in the opening match of the Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld (kick-off 5.05pm).

It is a long-standing rivalry but one that has often taken a back seat. The match is never quite given the attention it deserves, even though the two sides have won four Rugby World Cup trophies between them — the Boks with three and the Wallabies one win.

History

Both nations can be blamed for the match-up never quite hitting the headlines, as the moment the fixture list for the Rugby Championship comes out, both the Boks and Wallabies look at when they will be playing New Zealand, who they regard as their fiercest rivals.

Despite this, the Boks and the men from Down Under have been involved in some iconic matches. In total, they have met 92 times, with the Boks coming out on top on 49 occasions. They’ve lost 40 and drawn three times.

Former Springbok prop Robbi Kempson, who played in 37 Tests, faced the Wallabies nine times in his career, and he says taking on, and beating, the Australians is one of the hardest tasks in rugby.

“They are always difficult to play against, technically they are very good,” Kempson told The Citizen this week.

“Their skill set is also right up there. They have an ability to really move the ball if they want to. It was the case in my day, and I don’t think much has changed … they’re all-round a good team.

“They also have a way to change the game, tactically, on the field as the game is going on.”

Eddie Jones

Kempson’s last game for the Boks was in a Test against the Wallabies in Brisbane in 2003 when the Rudolf Straeuli-coached side suffered a 29-9 defeat. The Bok prop was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Toutai Kefu and later cited.

That Wallaby side was coached by Eddie Jones, who has returned for a second stint as Australia coach.

Jones is one of rugby’s most colourful characters, but he’s also a master tactician. Kempson doesn’t think Jones has changed from the early 2000s and says he’ll make the Wallabies a tough team to beat.

“I think what he is like now is how he was back then. He’s always been a workaholic, he’s always enjoyed a bit of a catch up in the media, so I don’t think much has changed,” said Kempson.

“Eddie’s got an astute rugby brain … I think we all know and are aware of that. As I’ve said, he’s an incredibly hard worker, he leaves no stone unturned. He’s always looking for something different, always pushing the boundary to see how he can get an advantage over other international sides. He will go to many lengths to do that.

“He researches everything he brings into the game and knows his opposition … his determination to win makes him a successful, and dangerous, coach,” said Kempson.

The former prop and now commentator and pundit, Kempson believes Saturday’s Test will be a good indicator of how things might pan out for the rest of the year.

“We’ll get to see what the Springboks have in store for us this year,” Kempson said.

“But, being at home, this is a big one for the Boks.”