Springboks rugby match and other things to do this weekend

This weekend, South Africa’s Rugby team, Springboks, will take on Australia Park. If you are not a rugby fanatic, worry not because other interesting things are happening in and around Joburg this weekend.

Tamia Concert Pretoria Park

The multi-Grammy awards nominee will have the last leg of her tour in Pretoria this weekend. She kicked it off on Tuesday in Cape Town, touring with Mzansi’s internationally renowned singer Lloyiso. Tamia will perform at the Pretoria Park this Saturday, at 5 pm, and again on Sunday, at 5 pm.

Touring with Tamia 😭❤️! Can’t wait to see you guys! pic.twitter.com/cbYZt5zITJ— Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) July 3, 2023

Springboks vs Australia Park

Springboks’ opening Test of the year match against the Australian ‘Wallabies’ will be at the Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria tomorrow.

Blue Bulls Company announced on social media in May, that the tickets for this highly awaited rugby match are sold out.

“To see the ‘sold out’ signs go up two months before the Test is very exciting for SA Rugby and the Springboks, and we are grateful to see the support for the team as we start our preparations for the Rugby World Cup in France later this year,” SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said as quoted by News24.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO



To know all about the stadium operation times for the test match on the 8th of July 2023 CLICK HERE: https://t.co/J9dsMy8V8e



Or keep an eye out for our mailers that you will also be receiving, with all the necessary info make the day an enjoyable one. pic.twitter.com/QobLNGl4dy— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) July 3, 2023

Classic Car Show

Classic car fanatics can head to the Johannesburg Expo Center in Nasrec for ultimate Classic Car Show this Sunday.

“Rev up your engines and get ready for an unforgettable experience as we celebrate the timeless beauty, elegance, and power of these automotive legends. Admire the stunning craftsmanship, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and immerse yourself in the rich history of classic cars.”

Battle of the Instruments

The Battle of the Instruments competition will take place in Melville on Sunday, at 7 pm. The night will be filled with sensational melodies and jaw-dropping performances. Admission is free, and you can secure your spot by booking on Quicket.

“Show off your talent on stage with the instrument of your choice – from guitars to flutes harps, and everything in between! The winner will be chosen by audience votes, so bring your friends and family to cheer you on! And guess what? There are fantastic prizes up for grabs!” Karaoke Kong wrote on social media.

