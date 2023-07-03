Junior Boks make changes as they prepare for crunch Argentina clash

Compiled by Wesley Botton

The Junior Springboks are confident of securing victory in their must-win match against Argentina in Cape Town on Tuesday, after making six changes to the team for their last Pool C clash of the World Rugby U-20 Championships.

Having won their opening match of the group stages against Georgia, the Baby Boks fell to Italy in their second clash.

In a wide open pool, all four teams still had a chance to progress to the playoffs, with just one point separating them.

“We are in a tight spot and have to win this game in order to make the semi-finals, and I believe this team has the ability to do what is required,” Junior Boks head coach Bafana Nhleko said after naming his team on Sunday.

Team changes

Flyhalf Jean Smith, who scored 18 points in the team’s opening match against Georgia, will resume his role as the starting No 10 when South Africa take on Argentina at Athlone Stadium.

Sam Francis, who took over the number 10 jersey against Italy, picked up an ankle injury early in the match and has since been ruled out of the tournament.

Another points’ scorer against Georgia, Ethan Hooker, returns to the Junior Boks midfield, as will lock Coetzee le Roux. Hakeem Kunene is also back in the squad and will start at fullback, as he did against Georgia.

Uncapped tighthead prop Dian Heunis will make his first start of the tournament, as will replacement scrumhalf Asad Moos. The latter was brought into the squad on Saturday as an injury replacement for Francis.

ALSO READ: Baby Boks believe they can bounce back at U-20 World Champs

According to the Nhleko, the team selection for Argentina rewarded those players who did well in the opening two matches.

“I think the weather conditions so far in the tournament did not really give our backs any chance to show their worth, but we first have to deliver upfront and address our discipline. The weather conditions look promising for Tuesday and the playing surface at Athlone Stadium is a good one,” he said.

“We know Argentina would have been stung by their defeat to Georgia, but so were we in losing to Italy. The squad is determined to make up for that and the fantastic support so far from the locals, and this performance, should reflect that.”

Junior Springboks

Hakeem Kunene, Jurenzo Julius, Katlego Letebele, Ethan Hooker, Michael Annies, Jean Smith, Imad Khan, Cornѐ Beets, Ghudian van Reenen, Paul de Villiers (captain), JF van Heerden, Coetzee le Roux, Dian Heunis, Juann Else, Cornè Lavagna

Bench: SJ Kotze, Phatu Ganyane, Zachary Porthen, Jannes Potgieter, Abulele Ndabambi, Asad Moos, Damian Markus

NOW READ: Junior Boks have reason to shine at U-20 Champs – Rassie is watching