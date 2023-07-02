Springboks narrow skipper search to two

By sarugbymag

The 2023 Rugby Championship kicks off this week and one of two seasoned campaigners will captain the Springboks against the Wallabies in Pretoria.

Jacques Nienaber is on Tuesday set to name the first Springbok matchday-23 of the year as the world champions host the opening Test against Eddie Jones’ Australia on 8 July.

Am & Vermeulen in contention

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, the Springboks plan to start both Lukhanyo Am and Duane Vermeulen and one of those two will lead the side in the injury-enforced absence of Siya Kolisi.

Am is considered a future Springbok captain and was thrust into a similar role when he led the South Africa ‘A’ team in the British & Irish Lions series in 2021.

Vermeulen, meanwhile, is expected to play a senior role at the World Cup, despite the competition in the back row, and can be called in to give Kolisi a rest during the France-based tournament.

It has also been reported that the Springboks have settled on a back row of Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Bulls opensider Marco van Staden for the Rugby Championship opener.

