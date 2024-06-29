Junior Springboks thrash Fiji in World Rugby U20 Championship opener

Junior Bok outside centre Jurenzo Julius celebrates after scoring a try in their World Rugby U20 Championship match against Fiji on Saturday night. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Junior Springboks produced a massive forward driven performance to smash Fiji into submission as they powered to a massive 57-7 win in their World Rugby U20 Championship opener at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

It was a huge effort from the Junior Boks scrum that constantly had the Fijians on the back foot throughout the match, which allowed their backs to run riot, as they ran in eight tries to one for a dominant win.

It was the perfect start to the competition for the hosts and they will hope to back it up with another strong showing in their second match against Argentina on Thursday.

Fast start

In the match the Junior Boks got off to a fast start with two tries in the opening 13 minutes, the first from a quick tap in the Fiji 22m, with the ball was popped to outside centre Jurenzo Julius who powered over to score, while flyhalf Liam Koen added the extras for a 7-0 lead after nine minutes.

Three minutes later the hosts attacked from a lineout in Fiji’s 22m, with the ball spread down the line where fullback Michail Damon slipped through a gap to go over in the corner, with Koen slotting the conversion.

Koen then had a couple of opportunities to extend the lead, first slotting a penalty after a big scrum in the 22nd minute to put them up 17-0, before a long range shot a few minutes later fell well short.

The Junior Boks monster scrum was working overtime and after being warned due to multiple scrum penalties Fiji were finally punished with a yellow card to prop Breyton Legge in the 30th minute.

This gave the Junior Boks an extra man that they used to their advantage as from two more massive scrums, in the 32nd minute in the Fiji 22m and in the 36th minute from their own half, they attacked with the ball going through the hands for right wing Joel Leotlela to score and Julius to go over for his second.

Both were converted by Koen which gave the Junior Boks a dominant 31-0 lead at the halftime break, with the bonus point already sewn up.

Left off

The hosts picked up where they left off in the second half as in the 43rd minute after a mistake from Fiji gave them a lineout just outside the 22m, they attacked, getting close where hooker Luca Bakkes drove over from close range for a converted score.

Fiji finally managed to respond five minutes later as they got into the Junior Bok 22m, where they got close to the line and prop Anare Cagi was powered over from close range to score, converted by flyhalf Bogi Kikau to get them on the board, with the score 38-7

The Junior Boks were however soon back on the scorers sheet as they took a quick tap in the Fiji 22m in the 64th minute, with flank Sibabalwe Mahashe crashing over to score, converted by replacement flyhalf Tyler Sefoor.

Four minutes later a rampaging Mahashe turned provider as he timed his offload perfectly for replacement back Likhona Finca to dive over for an unconverted try and 50-7 lead.

In the 74th minute the Junior Boks were away down the touchline, with the ball sent inside and then back out for scrumhalf Asad Moos to go over in the corner, with Sefoor landing the touchline conversion to end the scoring.

Scorers

Junior Springboks: Tries – Jurenzo Julius (2), Michail Damon, Joel Leotlela, Luca Bakkes, Sibabalwe Mahashe, Likhona Finca, Asad Moos; Conversions – Liam Koen (5), Tyler Sefoor (2); Penalty – Koen

Fiji: Try – Anare Cagi; Conversion – Bogi Kikau