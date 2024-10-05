URC result: Fez Mbatha the hero as Sharks overhaul Dragons

t’s the Durban side’s first win in this year’s tournament after they suffered a 30-36 defeat to Connacht in their tour opener.

The Sharks struck at the death through Fez Mbatha to claim victory against the Dragons. Picture: Gareth Everett.

Hooker Fez Mbatha barrelled across the line after 20 phases to score the match-winning try in the 85th minute as the Sharks edged Dragons in Newport on Saturday night.

In a match the Sharks led for all of five minutes in the third quarter, Mbatha’s try showcased the guts and character of a touring SA team that conceded two yellow cards on the wrong side of referee Andrew Brace’s whistle for much of the contest.

The Sharks certainly contributed to their own hardships through a string of unforced errors and poor discipline, but when they pulled it together to pick and drive for 20 phases until Mbatha scooped up a loose ball to score under the sticks, flyhalf Siya Masuku banged over the conversion for a 33-30 victory.

Dragons flew into a 22-12 lead at half time and then tried to defend for all their worth, but the Sharks dived deep and then breached the scoreboard with three tries in the second 40.

The Sharks’ tries came from Manny Tshituka, Jordan Hendrikse, Jurenzo Julius, Ethan Hooker and Mbatha, while Masuku kicked four conversions.

For Dragons, tighthead prop Chris Coleman, lock Ben Carter, flanker Taine Basham and scrumhalf Rhodri Williams each dotted down while flyhalf Lloyd Evans added a penalty and two conversions and replacement playmaker Will Reed chipped in with a penalty.

The result marks the Sharks’ first win of the season while Dragons slip into a two-loss slump. Next up, the Sharks travel to Italy to battle Benetton while Dragons host the 2-0 Lions in round 4.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.