OPINION: Are the Springboks really at risk from the 12-month season?

South African rugby clubs have seen a growing problem with injuries. Many say this is due to the demanding schedule sides have had in the past few years.

Springbok and Sharks hooker Bongi Mbonambi is one of several players who have not played due to injury in recent weeks. He will have an X-ray taken later in the week to ensure his hand has healed properly and is functional. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Too much sport. It’s a problem the Proteas cricketers would love to have but one our local rugby sides could do without.

Many have said this since South Africa’s clubs joined European tournaments in the 2021/22 season and it has finally come to a boiling point.

Faced with a “haunting” dilemma of widespread injuries to his most experienced players (many of whom are Springboks), Sharks head coach John Plumtree has bemoaned the effect the lack of a pre-season break has had on his players.

He even suggested the Springboks could be affected by the shortage of players at major international tournaments like the Rugby World Cup in coming years.

He warned older Springboks would be hit hardest with the injuries resulting from such a demanding schedule.

Springbok rugby’s greatest present challenge?

You have to sympathise with Plumtree when you look at the long list of players who have sat out for the Sharks and Stormers, in particular, this season.

Coaches now have to consider the United Rugby Championship (URC – all SA teams barring Cheetahs), Champions Cup (Sharks, Bulls and Stormers) and the Challenge Cup (Lions and Cheetahs).

These are some of the world’s most competitive tournaments, and sides want to win them as much, if not more, than the Currie Cup.

It means fielding the best players you have available week after week. When one suffers an injury it is important to get the player fit and back in action as soon as possible.

Some players may have returned to play a little too early, as seems to be the case with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the Stormers.

Director of rugby John Dobson conceded that he may have made a “calamitous error” by starting him in a third consecutive game, after which Feinberg-Mngomezulu had to leave the field again.

The answer to the problem lies in the youth and overseas talent

Yes, South African clubs had Super Rugby before 2021 and its schedule was demanding, especially in terms of travelling to Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. I am sure squads will not miss the jet lag that came with those near-weekly flights.

But four of South Africa’s five teams are playing one extra tournament now, with a northern hemisphere schedule.

Yet Plumtree said South African teams are better placed than anyone to deal with this demand. This is due to our depth.

South African rugby is on a high and stars are shining in every team. Last year, 50 different players made appearances for the Springboks.

When Lukhanyo Am gets injured, rising star Jurenzo Julius gets an opportunity, for example. When Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth are injured Salmaan Moerat or someone else has a chance to captain.

South Africa has depth and it is in young talent – who can better weather the storms of a tight schedule – that the solution lies.

Then there is also the swathes of talent South Africa has overseas. Handré Pollard, Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit are stalwarts but joining them are fringe players like Juarno Augustus and Dillyn Leyds who could and probably should get more chances.