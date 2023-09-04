Kade Wolhuter joins Lions on loan for 2023/24 season

The former Paul Roos pupil has battled to get regular game time in the Western Province.

Kade Wolhuter will play for the Lions this coming season. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

The Lions have jumped at the opportunity to boost their flyhalf depth by loaning a playmaker eager for game time to work with Morne Steyn next season.

Having last week confirmed Steyn’s recruitment as their new kicking consultant, the Lions on Monday announced the loan signing of a flyhalf who has struggled for regular starting minutes.

Recovery from knee injury

Stormers playmaker Kade Wolhuter will be making the temporary move to Johannesburg next season, as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Wolhuter is currently recovering from a knee ligament injury suffered in a freak training accident in April. The initial prognosis was the injury would keep him out for around nine months, which means he is not expected to return before the end of the year.

The former Paul Roos prodigy made his Stormers debut in 2021, but suffered the first of his two knee ligament injuries in the Rainbow Cup.

‘Excited’

“I’m excited to join this promising group of players where I can hopefully add value and contribute to us winning many games,” said Wolhuter.

“At the same time, I’m looking forward to learning a lot from those around me and especially excited to be working with Morne Steyn.”

Wolhuter’s signing adds to a talented group of young flyhalves at Ellis Park, including fit-again Jordan Hendrikse, Gianni Lombard and Zander du Plessis.

