Bulls didn’t want me, says Morné Steyn about working with the Lions

Morne Steyn takes a moment to reflect during his final game for the Bulls in the Currie Cup against the Cheetahs earlier this year. Steyn has now signed on as the Lions kicking consultant for the next two seasons. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Bulls legend Morné Steyn decided to make the jump across the Jukskei to join the Lions as their kicking consultant for the next two seasons due to Bulls director of rugby Jake White not needing his services.

Steyn took part in an online press conference on Tuesday morning, where he was extensively quizzed on his new role with the Lions and the reasons for making the move to the team that was his former side’s closest rival during his playing days.

“It is actually a bit of a funny situation. I spoke to the Bulls and I was supposed to start (coaching) the juniors in August, because the senior team didn’t want me as a kicking consultant or coach,” explained Steyn.

“Behind the scenes I heard that Jake (White) doesn’t want me there anymore and that he has other plans. The Lions then approached me with this opportunity and I decided to take it.

“Just the other day I was playing, so to get an opportunity like this so early in my coaching career is great and it is an awesome time to join up with the Lions.”

Not needed

Steyn then expanded on why he thought White didn’t need him: “I think it is a new thing there at the Bulls. They haven’t had a kicking coach since Vlok Cilliers left.

“So maybe things will change in the next year or two but at the moment I don’t think he (White) wants a kicking consultant or coach there.

“Chris Rossouw is there. So he is doing a lot of the kicking game and he helps out the guys there. At the moment he (White) might not think it’s necessary for them to have a kicking coach, but in the years to come we will see what happens.”

Consultant vs coach

With him not an official coach with the Lions, Steyn explained what his role as a kicking consultant for the union will entail at the start and how it may evolve over his time with them.

“Being a consultant I come in three times a week to work with the guys during pre-season and then two times a week during the playing season,” said Steyn.

“I will get the guys on the training field to put in the work every day and help them with new drills. I will also be working with some of the outside guys who aren’t normally kickers, because sometimes you can’t just rely on the nine and 10 to do the kicking duties.

“Being a coach you look deeper into the kicking game and I think guys like Jacque Fourie and Ricardo Loubscher will be doing that. But I will definitely sit in with them and give my opinions and help where I can.

“I’ll definitely play a part in the whole kicking game. I have signed a two year deal so we will see how I can get more involved and how my role will change over that time.”