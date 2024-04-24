Kitshoff’s Ulster stay over after knee injury, Bok season in doubt

The Boks' first Test of the year is in late June against Wales in England before they take on Ireland in two Tests in South Africa in July.

Steven Kitshoff is on his way back to SA frum Ireland. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff‘s season with Ulster is over following his picking up a knee injury in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

Kitshoff hurt his knee in the game against Clermont and was on Tuesday ruled out for the remainder of the European season.

It is not known how severe the injury is and for how long Kitshoff will be sidelined.

According to a statement by Ulster the two-time World Cup winner is on his way back to South Africa from Ireland.

Treatment plan

“Steven Kitshoff suffered a knee injury against Clermont in the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final fixture and following a scan and specialist opinion it has been determined that unfortunately this is season- ending.

“He will travel back to South Africa this week, where he will see a knee specialist to decide on the required treatment plan.”

The Boks open their 2024 season with a match against Wales in London towards the end of June before they turn their attention to Ireland in two Tests in South Africa in July. They also face Portugal in one Test in Bloemfontein in late July.

Following a short break, the Boks then take on Argentina, Australia and New Zealand in home and away matches in the annual Rugby Championship.

The Boks will not be allowed to pick an Europe-based players for the match against Wales in late June as the Test falls outside the international window. It is expected that Bok coach Rassie Erasmus will pick a largely SA-based team for the outing, with a sprinkling of Japan-based players also in the mix.

KItshoff’s time with Ulster is now up as the veteran prop will re-join the Stormers from next season.