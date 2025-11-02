Kolisi says SFM is only improving with each game

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored two tries against Japan and created one for Wilco Louw. He also kicked brilliantly on the night.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi believes utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is only improving with each game he plays.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was outstanding during South Africa’s 61-7 victory over Japan at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

He kicked well out of hand, Japan struggling to deal with the high balls under wet conditions, and conceding tries from them. He also defended well and slotted three of his four kicks at goal.

The flyhalf scored two tries – first by chasing his own kick and capitalising when a Japan player failed to gather, then by darting through defenders to score a try seemingly out of nowhere.

His line break also lead to Wilco Louw’s try.

‘He’s doing well’

“He’s good and he’s doing well. He’s improving each game,” Kolisi said of Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“I think he’s got such amazing coaching staff behind him that’s backing him. Also guys like Handré Pollard, Manie Libbok, who are pushing him and giving him help.”

The Springbok captain said it was also important to give credit to the whole team for such a performance.

“We know without the forwards or the guys around him he can’t do what he does.”

In September, Feinberg-Mngomezulu broke the record for the most individual points scored by a Springbok when he recorded 37 points. These came courtesy of three tries and 10 kicks against Argentina in Durban.

Kolisi: Springboks followed their game plan against Japan

Kolisi added that the Springboks were “good” in attack against Japan, scoring nine tries to one.

“I thought we did what we wanted to do. We obviously made a couple of mistakes,” the captain said.

“Credit to Japan, we knew they wanted to play fast, move the ball as quickly as possible. But we tried our best to slow it down at the breakdown and make our hits.”

He said the Springboks still had to “work for everything” against Japan, and refrained from saying France would be a step up, though they are ranked fourth in the world and Japan are 13th.

He said it was good for South Africa’s Japan-based players to get an opportunity after their break in rugby.

“We are proud of the boys but we have to step up next week. We missed a couple of opportunities but we came in with intent, which is what we wanted.”

The Springboks take on France in Paris this coming weekend, before facing Italy, Ireland and Wales.