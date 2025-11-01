Springbok player ratings from 61-7 win against Japan at Wembley

A number of players produced performances to be proud of.

The Springboks beat Japan 61-7 at Wembley on Saturday to kick off their end-of-year tour of the Northern Hemisphere on the right note.

This is how The Citizen rated the Bok players’ performance out of 10.

Cheslin Kolbe 8: Slotted in comfortably at fullback, was safe under the high ball and in defence and looked dangerous with ball in hand in space. Made a great break and kick into space to set up Kurt-Lee Arendse for his try.

Ethan Hooker 8: The youngster continues to impress at Test level. He looks like a veteran of the team so comfortable is he under the high ball and contesting for possession. He was sound in defence and looked dangerous with ball in hand.

Jesse Kriel 7: He defended excellently, with Japan getting few chances to really threaten the line, and worked hard throughout. He also carried well at times and capped off his performance with a well-taken try towards the end of the game.

Jesse Kriel in action for the Boks against Japan. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Damian de Allende 7: Like always, he made a number of hard carries over the gainline, to keep the Boks on the front foot. He also kicked well at times and defended strongly.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 8: He chased kicks, worked hard off the ball and defended excellently out wide. He scored two tries, both well-taken, and played a big part in Jesse Kriel scoring his try late on.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 9: He kicked excellently out of hand and at goal, and defended well as well, but it was his two tries, created from nothing, that stood out in an excellent outing. He also made good defensive reads and played a role in Wilco Louw’s try.

Cobus Reinach 7: Plenty of ball came his way and his service was generally good, and he had the occasional run, while his box kicks were mostly on the mark. He also made some good defensive reads at times.

Jasper Wiese 8: Another big, all-action performance from the robust No 8. He carried hard and often, made several tackles and also won a few breakdown penalties for his team.

Franco Mostert 7: The veteran of the team showed he still has plenty to offer. He was solid in the lineouts, jumping high, cleaned rucks and carried well on occasion.

Siya Kolisi 8: This was certainly one of the busier outings by the skipper in some time. He scored a try from a lineout win and drive, and got really stuck in during general play with a number of big carries.

The Bok forwards laid an excellent foundation for the win against Japan. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Lood de Jager 7: He won just about all his lineout ball and made one excellent steal as well in a strong showing. But, the big man wasn’t as busy in the tight-loose as we’ve come to expect over the years.

RG Snyman 8: One of the lock’s best performances for some time; he won his lineout ball, contested well, carried regularly and made some good offloads in the tackle. A really busy performance.

Zachary Porthen 7: The youngster can feel well satisfied with his debut. He scrummed well, though the Boks never got many opportunities in this department, and he worked hard in general play. Made some cleans and tackles.

Malcolm Marx 8: A very good lineout performance from the hooker, he just about found his target every time. Worked hard in the loose, with some strong carries and won a few breakdown penalties as well.

Ox Nche 7: He looked solid in the scrums he was involved in and busied himself around the field. Unfortunately he left the field in the 18th minute with what looked like a leg injury of some kind.

Bench 8: Andre Esterhuizen made the biggest impact, at flank, with some good work at close quarters and in defence, while he scored a try as well. Kwagga Smith also busied himself and made a good offload for Wilco Louw, who scored an excellent try.

Johan Grobbelaar’s lineout throwing was good and Gerhard Steenekamp carried well on occasion and tackled hard after coming on in the 18th minute.

Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, who played a big part in Arendse’s second try with a good contest in the air, and Ruan Nortje also contributed towards the win.