Late Scotland try breaks Welsh hearts in Six Nations

By Agence France Presse

21 February 2026

09:19 pm

Gregor Townsend's side trailed 20-5 and 23-12 but rallied in the second half with a 74th-minute try from replacement hooker George Turner sealing the victory.

Scotland players react on the field after the Six Nations international rugby union match between Wales and Scotland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on February 21, 2026. Scotland won the game 26-23. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. USE IN BOOKS SUBJECT TO WELSH RUGBY UNION (WRU) APPROVAL.

Scotland continued their bid for the Six Nations Triple Crown as they came from behind to beat Wales 26-23 in a thrilling game at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

After struggling for most of the game to match the heights of Murrayfield a week ago, when they destroyed England, the Scots dragged themselves back into the game in the second half with George Turner’s decisive try in the 75th minute putting them ahead for the first time in the game.

Finn Russell converted and although he missed a penalty with the last kick of the game, Scotland closed out a nail-biting win.

It was a heartbreaking finish for the Welsh who came into the match as massive underdogs having already been smashed by both England and France and looking for their first Six Nations win in three years.

Scotland will now try to complete their first Triple Crown since 1990 when they go to Dublin to face Ireland in the final round of the tournament.

They also remain in contention to win the Six Nations for the first time since Italy joined the old Five Nations in 2000 but will likely have to beat France as well as Ireland in their final two games to do so.

Read more on these topics

Scotland rugby team Six Nations Championship Wales rugby team

