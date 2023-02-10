Leicester Tigers on the hunt for Rassie Erasmus as next coach — report

Sports Reporter

World Cup-winning Springbok coach and current director of rugby at SA Rugby Rassie Erasmus is reportedly on the shortlist to become Leicester Tigers coach.

The position at the English club became vacant when Steve Borthwick was handed the reins of England. He took over from Eddie Jones, who has returned to Australia to coach the Wallabies.

According to a report in the Telegraph, Leicester have several big names on their wish-list, including Michael Cheika, currently of Argentina and formerly the Wallabies.

Erasmus’ current contract with SA Rugby apparently runs until 2025.

According to the report, Leicester may be prepared to buy out a coach from their contract.

Erasmus’ name has been mentioned regularly in the past with Europe-based coaching positions and most recently he was linked to the England job.

World Cup

Erasmus, along with friend and current Bok coach Jacques Nienaber, returned to South Africa from coaching in Ireland in 2018 and led the Boks to glory in Japan just a year later.

His previous jobs in South Africa included being in charge of the Stormers, while he also played for and coached the Cheetahs.

Erasmus and and Nienaber will again be the Springboks‘ driving force this year as they look to win back-to-back World Cups. The tournament in France will take place in the latter stages of 2023.

