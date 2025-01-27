Leinster breakdown dominance floored Stormers, says Dobson

The Stormers were outplayed at the breakdowns and lineouts which proved very costly in their heavy defeat to Leinster.

Stormers Director of rugby John Dobson pointed to their poor performance at the breakdown as one of the key reasons for their heavy URC loss against Leinster in Dublin over the weekend. Picture: Tyler Miller/Gallo Images

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson pointed to the breakdown dominance of hosts Leinster as the key factor that led to their heavy 36-12 defeat in their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter in Dublin on Saturday night.

The Leinster forwards were in top form on the night, with eighthman Max Deegan, star Springbok lock RG Snyman and returning captain, hooker Dan Sheehan, all putting in monster shifts, among others, and the quick ball supplied gave their dangerous backline superb ball.

There were various other factors, with the Stormers also struggling massively in the lineouts once again, but Dobson thought the breakdown was the major turning point.

“I thought they were excellent with their breakdown and we were poor in slowing them down. The whole thing cascaded thanks to the pressure they put on us,” explained Dobson.

“That is what we wanted to do to them, and they did it very well to us. The final score was 36-12, so it’s kind of hard for us to point fingers in any direction other than they beat us really well at that area.

“Our frustration probably started early on with the lineout, with us losing too many of our own ball. It was the same case in Paris last week. Once you’re losing lineouts and giving away penalties, they can get through their phase play in the right areas of the field.”

Incredible depth

Leinster’s incredible depth was also fully on display, after a large contingent of their star players were unavailable due to taking part in an Ireland training camp in Portugal ahead of the Six Nations.

Despite that they were able to field international stars like Snyman, All Black Jordie Barrett, French prop Rabah Slimani, and Sheehan and James Lowe, who were both afforded valuable game time as they were coming back from injury, and they now join back up with the Irish squad.

“It’s a lesson for us, how they played with as many players they had in Portugal (for the camp). That they could put on a performance like that is credit to them. Putting us under (a lot of) pressure, and the pressure was everywhere,” said Dobson.

Another factor was the loss of star flyhalf Manie Libbok who hobbled off with a knee injury in the first half, and with no recognised back up flyhalf, after the Stormers went with a six-two split on the bench, it led to Wandisile Simelane coming on and a rejig of the backline with Warrick Gelant going to pivot.

“You’ve got a world-class flyhalf and you’re 10-7 down away and he goes off. That was a huge blow and I must take responsibility for not having another flyhalf on the bench. We went for a six-two bench, and that gamble backfired badly for us. It was a big loss,” admitted Dobson.