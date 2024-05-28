Libbok happy to be back in the kicking groove with URC playoffs on horizon

'I’m very happy with where I am with my kicking," the Stormers No 10 said ahead of this weekend's match against the Lions in Cape Town.

With the United Rugby Championship playoffs just around the corner teams are expected to lean heavily on their goal kickers to help get them over the line with margins likely to tight in most of the games.

For the Stormers, they will be looking to flyhalf Manie Libbok to be their main guy with the boot.

Libbok has proved to be a reliable goal kicker in the past, slotting pressure kicks from difficult positions on the field but at times he has also missed crucial kicks, with the most recent controversial missed kick coming in the defeat to La Rochelle in the last 16 of the Champions Cup.

However, based on his kicking displays in the URC wins over the Dragons and Connacht on the Stormers’ recent tour, Libbok is hitting good form, and seemingly at just the right time.

And, the Springbok flyhalf has assured the Stormers faithful that he’s at a good place with his goal-kicking ahead of the playoffs, which get under way with the quarter-finals next weekend.

World extremely hard

“I want to try and help the team and add value where I can and help put us in the best possible position to win more trophies,” Libbok told the media ahead of this weekend’s final round-robin URC match against the Lions in Cape Town.

“I’m very happy with where I am with my kicking. Gareth (Wright, the Stormers’ kicking coach) and I worked extremely hard on my kicking and stuff like that.

“It’s an ongoing thing. I have had to keep focused, stay in it and keep working hard and at some point, it was going to come through and I’d find my groove.

“I’m just happy it has happened now, especially going into the playoff rounds.”

The Stormers, who have secured their place in the top eight of the URC, kick-off against the Lions at 1.45pm on Saturday.

“We know they will come all guns blazing, we expect that,” Libbok said of the Lions, who’re still chasing a top eight place on the log.

“It’s important to focus on ourselves and what we want to achieve and get out of the game as we are going to the playoffs.”