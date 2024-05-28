World Rugby U20 Championship: All the fixtures, kick-off times

The tournament once again takes place in and around Cape Town.

The 2024 Junior Boks team will be hoping to improve on the bronze medal they won last year. Picture: Junior Boks/Twitter

The Junior Springboks’ fixtures and kick-off times for the World Rugby U20 Championship have been confirmed.

The ‘Baby Boks’ are in Pool C with England, Argentina and Fiji; Pool A consists of France, Wales, New Zealand and Spain; and Ireland, runners up in 2023, Australia, Georgia and Italy are in Pool B.

Bafana Nhleko’s sides fixtures are as follows:

Saturday 29 June v Fiji at 7pm at Cape Town Stadium

Thursday 4 July v Argentina at 7pm at Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch

Tuesday 9 July v England at 7pm at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town

Twelve of the best U20 teams in the world will take part at the “World Cup” for juniors between 29 June and 19 July in and around Cape Town. The Junior Boks won the bronze medal at the 2023 tournament, with France the winners.

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said: “Last year’s tournament was an unforgettable experience and we’re expecting more of the same this year. With the recent U20 Rugby Championship, we saw how closely matched the four Sanzaar teams were, and it was the same in the U20 Six Nations, where England emerged victorious.

“To host the next generation of superstars next month is a great privilege and we can’t wait to welcome their families, friends and fans to South Africa.

“The World Rugby U20 Championship plays an important role in the global rugby picture and is key in promoting and growing the game, while we are also excited to unearth the next generation of Springboks.”

The World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 will be the first international competition to feature the three new law amendments implemented to promote ball in flow and diversity of attacking options, while supporting player welfare.

These are that players will no longer be put onside when an opponent catches the ball from a kick in open play and runs five metres, players must make an attempt to retreat; scrums will no longer be an option from free kicks; and the banning of the crocodile roll.

A package of six law trials will also operate, including the simplified red card sanction process, approved by the World Rugby Executive Board.

World Rugby U20 Championship fixtures:

Saturday, 29 June

Cape Town Stadium:

2pm: France v Spain

4.30pm: Ireland v Italy

7pm: South Africa v Fiji

Athlone Stadium:

2pm: England v Argentina

4.30pm: Australia v Georgia

7pm: Wales v New Zealand

Thursday, 4 July

Danie Craven Stadium:

2pm: Ireland v Georgia

4.30pm: France v New Zealand

7pm: South Africa v Argentina

Athlone Stadium:

2pm: Wales v Spain

4.30pm: England v Fiji

7pm: Australia v Italy

Tuesday, 9 July:

Athlone Stadium:

2pm: Ireland v Australia

4.30pm: France v Wales

7pm: South Africa v England

Danie Craven Stadium:

2pm: Argentina v Fiji

4.30pm: Georgia v Italy

7pm: New Zealand v Spain

Sunday, 14 July:

Danie Craven Stadium:

2pm: 10th seed v 11th seed (match 19)

4.30pm: 9th seed v 12th seed (match 20)

7pm: 6th seed v 7th seed (match 21)

Cape Town Stadium:

2pm: 5th seed v 8th seed (match 22) *

4.30pm: 2nd seed v 3rd seed (semi-final – match 23)

7pm: 1st seed v 4th seed (semi-final – match 24)

Friday, 19 July:

Athlone Stadium:

12pm: Loser Match 19 v Loser Match 20

2.30pm: Winner Match 19 v Winner Match 20

5pm: Loser Match 21 v Loser Match 22

Cape Town Stadium:

2pm: Winner Match 21 v Winner Match 22 *

4.30pm: Loser Match 23 v Loser Match 24 (bronze medal match)

7pm: Winner Match 23 v Winner Match 24 (final)