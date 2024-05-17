Lions face ‘fine balancing act’ in clash against log leaders Glasgow Warriors

The Joburg team will have to stay calm and be patient in what is a must-win game against the log leaders.

Edwill van der Merwe will hope to score a few tries against the Warriors this weekend. Picture: Piaras O Midheach/Gallo Images

The Lions face a tricky mental challenge this weekend when they take on Glasgow Warriors in a penultimate round match in the United Rugby Championship at Ellis Park at 4.05pm.

The log-leaders from Scotland are, according to the majority of the statistics, the best team in the competition and will be going all out to hang on to the top spot, while the Lions are down in 10th place and needing to win to keep alive their slim hopes of finishing in the quarter-finals places after the final round of matches in two weeks’ time.

The Joburg-based side are coming off a good win against Cardiff Rugby, while Glasgow Warriors fought hard, but went down to the Bulls at Loftus last weekend.

‘Fine balance’

The challenge for the Lions players is to remain calm and stick to their structure as they chase a crucial win, and not get sucked into the importance of the game and the fact they’re up against a very good Warriors side coached by Franco Smith.

Wing Edwill van der Merwe spoke about the scenario facing the Lions this week.

“There’s a fine balance between taking the game too lightly, but also not too seriously,” said the winger.

“It’s also important how one prepares mentally, to know we’re starting from zero again this week. At least we’ve been doing it for a while, and we all know what gets us going. Also, we’re going to have to bring it collectively as a team (this weekend).”

‘Use opportunities’

Van der Merwe added: “I don’t think it’s a case of us needing to adapt to Glasgow (depending on what type of game they employ and how they play), but rather us playing what is in front of us.

“We’re also going to have to use all our opportunities, finish them off, and show patience. We know we have exciting players, who can get the job done.

“It’s a new, exciting challenge again and I’m sure we’ll all give it our best.”

A win for the Lions will give them a chance to finish in the top eight, with their final round robin game against the Stormers in Cape Town on June 1.