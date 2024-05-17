URC round 17: Goosen back for Bulls, Sharks rest Bok stars for Cardiff clash

It's the second last round of the regular season and there's plenty to play at stake for the Bulls, Lions and Stormers.

Diego Appollis and Aphiwe Dyantyi will feature against Cardiff in a URC match Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

It’s the penultimate round of action in this season’s United Rugby Championship, with only the Sharks of the four South African teams not in the mix to reach the playoffs at the end of the regular season.

The Bulls, Lions and Stormers are all in with a shout of making the top eight.

Here is all the team news and the line-ups for Saturday’s action:

Bulls v Benetton: Kick-off 2pm

Flyhalf Johan Goosen is back in the Bulls team after serving a suspension for his team’s match against Italian side, Benetton, at Loftus Versfeld.

The rest of the side that featured against Glasgow last week remains intact. The Bulls, who are fourth on the points table, can go top of the pile if other results go their way this weekend.

A defeat though, while not ideal, would not be a train smash because they are currently six points ahead of the Stormers on the points table.

Bulls: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje (capt), Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nizaam Carr, Keagan Johannes, Chris Smith, Sebastian de Klerk

Sharks v Cardiff: Kick-off 6.15pm

With the Durban-based team preparing for next Friday’s Challenge Cup final against Gloucester in London, coach John Plumtree has picked a second-string side for the match against the Welsh team.

The only Springboks in the starting team are Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Aphiwe Dyantyi, as all the other World Cup winners are rested.

The Sharks go into the match on the back of a defeat by Benetton, while Cardiff lost to the Lions last weekend.

Sharks: Boeta Chamberlain, Yaw Penxe, Diego Appollis, Eduan Keyter, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Lionel Cronje, Tiaan Fourie, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Simon Miller, Tino Mavesere, Reniel Hugo (capt), Corne Rahl, Khwezi Mona, Dylan Richardson, Dian Bleuler. Bench: Dan Jooste, Braam Reyneke, Ig Prinsloo, Thomas Dyer, Nick Hatton, Bradley Davids, Curwin Bosch, Anthony Volmink

More to follow …