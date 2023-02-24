Lions boosted as Horn, Nohamba return for URC match against Warriors

Sports Reporter

The under-fire Lions have been boosted by the return to fitness of promising No 8 Francke Horn.

The exciting loose-forward has been out of action for several weeks, but is back in the Lions team for their postponed United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Horn replaces Ruan Venter in the loose-trio, with Venter moving to the second row this week. Veteran Willem Alberts makes way for Venter.

Francke Horn is back for the Lions this week. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Nohamba, Coetzee back

There is also a change in the back division where Sanele Nohamba returns to the starting team after playing off the bench against the Sharks last weekend. He replaces Morne van den Berg.

In a further boost to the side, experienced fullback Andries Coetzee is back after an absence and he’ll provide cover from the replacements bench.

The Lions have had a tough week after going down 29-7 at home to the Sharks last Saturday, where just a handful of fans turned up to watch Ivan van Rooyen‘s team in action.

Survey

It also emerged during the week that the players had vented their frustration and disappointment with certain aspects of the team and union, in a survey conducted by the players organisation, MyPlayers.

Thursday’s press opportunity and scheduled team announcement also didn’t take place, with the team naming and press conference postponed to mid-morning Friday.

The Lions are 14th out of 16 teams on the URC log, having won just five of 13 matches this season.

The match kick off at 4.15pm.

Lions: Quan Horn, Rabz Maxwane, Manny Rass, Marius Louw (capt), Edwill van der Merwe, Gianni Lombard, Sanele Nohamba, Francke Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jaco Kriel, Ruben Schoeman, Ruan Venter, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, JP Smith. Bench: Morne Brandon, Rhynhardt Rinsberger, Ruan Dreyer, Ruan Delport, Ruhan Straeuli, Morne van den Berg, Rynhardt Jonker, Andries Coetzee