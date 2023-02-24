Sharks make three changes to starting XV for URC clash with Ulster

Sports Reporter

Flankers Vincent Tshituka and Dylan Richardson have been promoted from the bench to the starting team for the Sharks‘ United Rugby Championship match against Ulster in Durban on Saturday.

Both men played off the bench in the win against the Lions in Joburg last Saturday.

In the only other change to the side that travelled to Ellis Park, Boeta Chamberlain is back in the team after recovering from injury.

Sharks’ Boks

This round six URC match was rescheduled to this week after being postponed last year because of gastro in the travelling Ulster team.

The Sharks, despite missing the majority of their Springboks who are in camp in Cape Town ahead of the international season, beat the Lions 29-7 last weekend.

Chamberlain replaces the injured Aphelele Fassi in the number 15 jersey.

Sharks: Boeta Chamberlain, Werner Kok, Francois Venter, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Thaakir Abrahams, Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams, Phepsi Buthulezi (capt), Vincent Tshituka, Dylan Richardson, Gerbrandt Grobler, Reniel Hugo, Carlu Sadie, Dan Jooste, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Fez Mbatha, Dian Bleuler, Hanro Jacobs, Emile van Heerden, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Cameron Wright, Lionel Cronje, Yaw Penxe