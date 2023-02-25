Sharks to focus on the processes in Ulster match

Ross Roche

The Sharks will be focusing on the processes when they take on Ulster in an important United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2pm).

It is a catch up game for both teams after their clash in October was postponed due to an outbreak of gastro in the Ulster camp, so both teams will be keen to pick up some valuable log points in the match.

“This is an important game. There are only four teams playing this weekend and we are all one game behind the rest of the teams on the log. So in terms of the table it is an important game for us,” explained Sharks coach Neil Powell.

“If we focus on the outcome it just puts more pressure on the team and on the individual. So it is crucial for us to understand that the goal is to be successful, but our focus must be on the processes and the effort on the field.

“With that in mind I think we have prepared well this week. We have managed the guys well and hopefully that will show on the field against Ulster.

“We know they are a difficult team to play against, they’ve got good structures, are well coached and they are a very physical team as well. So we know exactly the challenge that lies ahead of us.”

Similar performance

The Sharks head into the match off a good 29-7 win over the Lions at Ellis Park over the past weekend and will be keen to put in a similar performance to what they did in the second half of that game.

“We made a step up in the forwards in terms of the scrumming, mauling and maul stopping against the Lions. So we would like to keep up that performance from the forward pack,” explained Powell.

“We also have a backline that can score tries. So for me it’s about having that balanced team that can be physical but can also play wider and keep the ball in hand more. We also want to manage the kicking game well.

“Curwin (Bosch) has done really well for us, especially in the second half against the Lions. He managed the game well and made us play in the Lions half.

“So that’s something similar we will be looking for against Ulster. To manage the game well, be dominant when we need to be and also be smart when we need to be.”