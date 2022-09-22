Lions boss mixes things up for URC clash against Ospreys

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has announced his matchday 23 for the United Rugby Championship Test against the Ospreys in Swansea on Saturday, kick-off is 8.30pm.

It will be the Lions’ first of three tour matches in Europe. They lost their opening game of the new season, against the Bulls at Ellis Park last Saturday.

The Lions will also face Cardiff and Edinburgh on tour.

Van Rooyen has this week opted for a new halfback pairing in Sanele Nohamba and Gianni Lombard, with Morne van den Berg and Jordan Hendrikse shifting to the bench.

There is also a new centre pairing with Zander du Plessis getting a chance, while up front Emmanuel Tshituka is also back in the starting side.

Speaking earlier this week, Lions forwards and lineouts coach Albert van den Berg explained how the side had made minor adjustments looking ahead to Saturday’s game.

“We will have to improve on our individual mistakes and avoid conceding soft penalties because we know that a team like Ospreys will capitalise on our errors,” he said.

“A big emphasis has been geared towards improving on a few technical aspects especially in our lineout and scrums and to ensure everyone understands and executes their roles accurately,” concluded the former Springbok lineout jumper.

Lions: Andries Coetzee, Edwill van der Merwe, Zander du Plessis, Marius Louw, Quan Horn, Gianni Lombard, Sanele Nohamba, Franckee Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka, Sibusiso Sangweni, Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), Ruben Schoeman, Ruan Dreyer, PJ Botha, Sti Sithole. Bench: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Ruan Smith, Pieter Jansen van Vuren, Ruan Venter, Morne van den Berg, Jordan Hendrikse, Sango Xamlashe