Lions players get chance to ‘show what they can do’ against Ospreys

The Lions are looking to put in an improved performance when they face Ospreys in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match up in Swansea, Wales on Saturday evening.

The Lions were soundly beaten 31-15 by the Bulls at home in the tournament opener last weekend, making a number of mistakes during the match to allow the visitors a comfortable win in the end.

Despite playing away from home and against a side that boasts a number of internationals, the Lions are hoping to put in a better showing this weekend.

“Over the past weekend it was just individual mistakes that we made and soft penalties that we gave away in the second half that cost us,” explained Lions forwards coach Albert van den Berg.

“So there are a couple of technical things that we have been working on, especially in the scrums and the lineouts, and just making sure everyone understands and executes their roles.

“Looking at Ospreys we have been working on addressing these things, and hopefully we can execute our plans in the match on Saturday.”

Last season the Lions absolutely thrashed Ospreys 45-15 in a match at Ellis Park, however it was during the Six Nations so they were missing their internationals, and playing them at home will also be a completely different ball game.

“We can’t underestimate any of the teams in this competition. Last season they came and played us (in Johannesburg) and we were fortunate that the Six Nations was on so they didn’t have some of their big names,” said Van Den Berg.

“But this time they are all available, so it is going to be a tough match. We have looked at them, we have done our homework and studied the videos, and have prepared well for the game.

“So it’s just a case of now getting an opportunity to play against those guys and for our guys to go and show what they can do against them.”

Although SA teams were subjected to some terrible weather conditions on their tour of Europe last season, it looks like the Lions may be lucky to play in some good weather this weekend.

“It’s beautiful weather, we have been very blessed arriving here in sunshine and not too much rain. There is a little bit of rain predicted but it looks nice outside and I think it’s going to be a nice game on Saturday evening,” said Van Den Berg.