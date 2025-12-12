Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Lions boss picks young side to take on Newcastle

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

12 December 2025

11:29 am

RELATED ARTICLES

None of the union's Springbok players have made it into the team for the match in England.

WJ Steenkamp

Loose forward WJ Steenkamp, centre, will lead the Lions against Newcastle. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Eighthman WJ Steenkamp will captain a weakened Lions team in their second round Challenge Cup match against Newcastle Red Bulls in England on Saturday evening.

The Lions go into the match having come unstuck against Benetton in Joburg last weekend.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen has picked a very different team to the one that played last Saturday, with none of the side’s national players, such as Morné van den Berg, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruan Venter and Quan Horn, in action.

Return of PJ Botha

Lions assistant coach Barend Pieterse said the squad remained confident of putting up a good performance despite losing to Benetton. Newcastle beat Lyon in round one.

“We really have confidence going into this match. You can see by how the guys have trained that there is a little bit of fresh energy. We have hope and we are positive that it’s going to go the other way this weekend,” said Pieterse.

In other team news, hooker PJ Botha returns to the squad after lengthy injury absence, while loan recruit, Leon Lyons, is set to make his international debut as an impact player.

Kick-off at Kingston Park is 7.30pm SA time.

Lions: Gianni Lombard, Rabz Maxwane, Manuel Rass, Richard Kriel, Angelo Davids, Sam Francis, Nico Steyn, WJ Steenkamp (capt), Siba Qoma, Renzo du Plessis, Ruben Schoeman, Dylan Sjoblom, RF Schoeman, Morné Brandon, Eddie Davids. Bench: PJ Botha, Leon Lyons, Conraad van Vuuren, Ruan Delport, Jarod Cairns, Haashim Pead, Lubabalo Dobela, Rynhard Jonker

    Read more on these topics

    Lions rugby team

    EDITOR'S CHOICE

    Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Delusional ministers and flashy leaders gaslight as toddler burns
    News Malema gives Ramaphosa his flowers over Trump response
    Opinion Trump’s claimed peace victories fall apart
    News NDPP interviews: Hermione Cronje says NPA dysfunction drove her to resign twice
    News Malema addresses claims of relation with ‘Cat’ Matlala, explains absence from Sibiya testimony

    Download our app

    App Store badge Google Play Store badge

    Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp