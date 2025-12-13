Lions hope changed team can down Newcastle in England

The Lions will have a largely fringe side in action against Newcastle, and will be relying on some experienced heads, like returning hooker PJ Botha to lead them.

The Lions hope that changing things up will help them get back on the winning track when a fringe team takes on Newcastle Red Bulls in their Challenge Cup match at Kingston Park in England on Saturday (kick-off 7:30pm).

It is almost a must-win match for the Lions to keep their playoff hopes alive, after they lost their competition opener 26-18 against Benetton at Ellis Park over the past weekend.

A loss against Newcastle would leave them with a lot to do in their final two pool matches, against French sides Lyon at home and Perpignan away in January, to make the knockouts, which they have managed to do in every Challenge Cup campaign so far.

But it will be tough as they have left a slew of star players at home, including Springboks Morne van den Berg, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruan Venter and Quan Horn, and have taken a squad of largely fringe players overseas.

It was however their full-strength team that went down to Benetton, and they had gone into that match in good form after three straight wins, including against the Bulls at Loftus, but still came unstuck against the Italians, and assistant coach Barend Pieterse hopes a shake up will help them bounce back.

Lose momentum

“There will always be that risk that we could lose momentum (after the Benetton loss). Some of the stuff that worked for us last year is not working for us now. Maybe, just changing it up a bit will work for us,” explained Pieterse.

“You can see the way they (fringe players) trained, there is a fresh energy. We are positive it will go the other way, and have a positive impact this time.”

They do however have a few senior players to call on, amongst all the youngsters, who will play an important role against Newcastle.

Hooker PJ Botha is making his return from injury and will likely be in the match, while other experienced heads include Ruben Scoeman, Ruan Delport, Gianni Lombard, Rabz Maxwane and Angelo Davids, and they will have to guide the younger players in the group.

Before the Challenge Cup kicked off Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said that they would be sending weakened sides for their away games, against Newcastle and Perpignan, which is why their home matches were so important.

But thanks to their loss against Benetton on their home turf, they now have to try win on the road, against a host team brimming with confidence after beating Lyon 23-14 away last weekend.

“When we started with our planning in pre-season, it was part of our planning (sending a weakened squad). We are certainly not underestimating Newcastle, especially not after their impressive win over Lyon this past weekend,” said Pieterse.