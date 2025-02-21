Lions boss sticks with tried and tested for URC derby against Bulls

A win for the Joburg-based team will get them into the top eight on the points table.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen has back the majority of the men who did the business a week ago against the Stormers for this Saturday’s second United Rugby Championship Gauteng derby against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, with kick-off at 2pm.

Van Rooyen has made just one change to the side that beat the Stormers in Joburg last Saturday, bringing in Jarod Cairns to the back row, in place of JC Pretorius, while there are also a few changes on the bench.

The Bulls go into the game on the back of a shock loss at home against the Sharks. Jake White’s men though remain in third place on the points table, while the the Lions are 12th, with at least one game in hand on all the other teams.

Changes up front

A win for the Lions this weekend will get them into the top eight, while a Bulls victory will keep them in third spot. The Lions have 23 log points, while Benetton in seventh place have 28 points.

The Lions and Bulls met in the first Gauteng derby of the season on 15 January, at Ellis Park, with the visitors from Pretoria winning 35-22 on that occasion.

Besides Cairns coming into the starting team, props Morgan Naude and Conrad van Vuuren, as well as loose forward Siba Qoma are recalled to the bench.

Recently announced Springbok alignment camp attendees Renzo du Plessis and Nico Steyn could also feature at Loftus, with both being named on the bench.

Lions team: Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe, Gianni Lombard, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Ruan Venter, Jarod Cairns, Darrien Landsberg, Etienne Oosthuizen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman. Bench: Jaco Visagie, Morgan Naude, Conrad van Vuuren, Ruan Delport, Sibabalo Qoma, Renzo du Plessis, Nico Steyn, Manuel Rass