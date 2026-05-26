Coetzee: World Cup-winning Boks to help get Bulls over the line this time

"He's got BMT moments in him and those are the sort of X-factor players you rely on coming into play-offs."

Captain Marcell Coetzee says three United Rugby Championship (URC) finals in four years have given the Bulls ample play-off experience, while recently signed World Cup-winning Springboks could help them clinch their first URC title.

The Bulls take on Munster at Loftus in the URC quarter-finals on Saturday (kick-off 1pm).

Should they win, they will face the winner of the Glasgow and Connacht match, either at Scotstoun if Glasgow wins, or at Loftus if Connacht wins, in the semi-finals next Saturday.

Bulls learn to deal with pressure

The Bulls, now under head coach Johan Ackermann, have learned a great deal over the years about handling knockout matches, said Coetzee.

“The biggest thing when you get to the play-offs is the pressure,” he said.

“The expectation pressure, sometimes media pressure. I think the boys have settled into that well by sticking to the goal at hand.

“We are not looking past a tough Munster side, to be honest. We are focusing on Munster 110%. So we want to be accurate on the day, and we want to impose our game plan. That picks you up in training, motivating the guys.”

He said a tough early season, where the Bulls suffered a seven-game losing streak, had a silver lining.

“We were under pressure through the season and it kind of forced us to be in a knockout rugby mindset every week. So we got used to that pressure.

“We find our mojo through those challenges and we want to take that to the play-off stage.”

Pollard and Le Roux bring BMT

He said double World-Cup-winning players Handré Pollard and Willie le Roux, who joined the Bulls this season and three seasons ago, respectively, could make a difference with their calmness and experience.

“In saying that, you can’t rely on the past. But it’s the learnings you take through the play-offs.

“[Pollard’s] got BMT moments in him and those are the sort of X-factor players you rely on coming into play-offs.

“And not just him… Nine out of 10 performances are needed from the senior group, and everyone who is involved. It’s one chance, and everyone has to be on par. If we can set him up for those moments that would be great.”

Coetzee said the Bulls needed their set-piece to function, as that was what would give them momentum.

“And then we rely on moments like his (Pollard’s) to seal it.”