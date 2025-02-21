White rings the changes for Bulls’ URC clash with the Lions

The Bulls are coming off a shock loss to the Sharks, while the Lions beat the Stormers a week ago.

Bulls boss Jake White keeps an eye on proceedings at training this week. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

For the third match in a row, Bulls boss Jake White has picked veteran two-time World Cup winning fullback Willie le Roux as his starting flyhalf.

The 35-year-old Le Roux will again wear the No 10 jersey when the Bulls host the Lions in a second Gauteng United Rugby Championship derby of the season at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Le Roux has started the Bulls’ two previous URC matches, against the Stormers and Sharks, with mixed results.

And this week, Le Roux’s back-up at flyhalf will be Keagan Johannes instead of Boeta Chamberlain, who misses out on the match 23.

Team changes

In all, White has made five changes to the starting team that suffered a shock defeat to the Sharks in Pretoria last weekend, with flanker Reinhardt Ludwig again captaining the side in the absence of Ruan Nortje and Elrigh Louw.

Ludwig will be joined in the second row by Marco van Staden and Celimpilo Gumede, who comes in at eighthman.

Gerhard Steenekamp is also back in the starting team, in place of Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who’ll be the back-up hooker this weekend, as is Cobus Wiese, in place of Ruan Vermaak, while at the back, Sebastian de Klerk replaces Sergeal Petersen and Stedman Gans replaces Harold Vorster.

The Bulls go into the game in third place on the URC points table and irrespective of the result on Saturday will not lose their place. A win for the Lions though, who’re currently 12th, could see them into the top eight.

Bulls team: Devon Williams, Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, David Kriel, Canan Moodie, Willie le Roux, Embrose Papier, Celimpilo Gumede, Reinhardt Ludwig (capt), Marco van Staden, JF van Heerden, Cobus Wiese, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alulutho Tshakweni, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Keagan Johannes, Sergeal Petersen