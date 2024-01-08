Lions’ character and fight impresses coach Ivan van Rooyen

The Lions have shown a lot of courage this season in the United Rugby Championship.

Lions coach Ivan Van Rooyen was proud of his side after they came from behind to win 20-18 against the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen applauded his charges for showing character in their 20-18 comeback win over the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday night at Durban’s Kings Park.

The dramatic win was a testament to the Lions’ character this season. The Johannesburg side went into the half-time break 18-3 behind to the Springbok-laden Sharks side.

With a 15-point deficit and the Sharks in control of the first stanza, it looked like the game was beyond the Lions’ reach, however, it would turn into a game of two halves with the Lions on top in the second period.

Van Rooyen’s troops put the Sharks under immense pressure and managed to get back in the game via a penalty try and a maul try by skipper Marius Louw. The win was sealed by Sharks old boy Sanele Nohamba with a conversion as he scored eight points from the kicking tee during the match.

Plotting win

Ahead of the game, the Lions felt like the Sharks were there for the taking as they had been limping this season.

“In the week, we did mention that there is an opportunity to get a result. The last time we won here was in 2017 in Super Rugby,” Van Rooyen told the media in his press conference address.

“To give ourselves a chance we felt like we had to be a collective in the way that we played and executed the plan.

“It speaks to the group’s belief, the character and the fight that we want to be proud of and we want to represent. I’m really proud of the effort,” he said.

‘Fight for each other’

The fight and character the Lions have shown this season has been impressive. It has seen them move to 11th place on the URC log with 23 points with a game in hand. Van Rooyen elaborated on his side’s newfound grit and how it developed.

“We always talk a lot about toughness, togetherness and tempo, how we want to play and what we stand for, what we are fighting for and working for,” Van Rooyen said.

“Sometimes this takes a little bit of time and experience, so seeing the guys’ willingness to fight for each other and put their bodies on the line to get a result is awesome to see,” he said.

The Lions now turn their attention to the Challenge Cup, where they have two wins so far. They travel to France to take on Montpellier on Saturday.