Plumtree calls out leaders after stunning defeat to the Lions

“There just seems to be something that goes missing in the 80 minutes that allows the opposition back in."

Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am is part of the leadership group called out by Sharks coach John Plumtree. Picture: by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Sharks mentor John Plumtree has questioned the decision-making of his leadership group in their 20-18 defeat to the Lions on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship at home.

The Durban side were on top of things in the first half and went into the interval leading 18-3 courtesy of tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Grant Williams and eight points from Curwin Bosch’s boot.

What followed in the second half would be a disaster for the Sharks as the Lions put them under pressure and clawed their way back into the match, which they eventually won at the death.

The Sharks had the chance to secure the win but Boeta Chamberlain pulled his penalty kick wide after the hooter went.

‘Control of that game’

Speaking to the media after the game, Plumtree was visibly frustrated by the defeat as it was their eighth in the URC this season and meant they remained at the bottom of the points table.

“Disappointed, we should have won that game,” Plumtree said.

“We had control of that game, and to pretty much give it away like that (is disappointing), without being disrespectful to the Lions. They put us under pressure but we didn’t help ourselves either,” he said.

‘Bad decision-making’

Plumtree called out the leadership core, led by captain Lukhanyo Am, and should include the likes of Eben Etzebeth and Phepsi Buthelezi for their decision-making at crucial stages of the match.

“Our decision-making was terrible tonight. Again, that’s going to have to go down to the leaders. I don’t know what’s going to excite the boys but all I know is that Monday comes around and we go again.” he said.

The Sharks coach noted his team’s inability to close out matches has been their Achilles heel this term.

“There just seems to be something that goes missing in the 80 minutes that allows the opposition back in or poor moments that allow the opposition to capitalise.

“Those soft moments are crucial; we have lost so many close games this season, that’s the hardest thing to take. We can’t close off a game,” Plumtree said.