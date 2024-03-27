Rugby

Can the Lions kick on from Connacht win to URC playoffs?

The question now is whether their latest result is another false dawn.

Lions centre Erich Cronje steps a bunch of Connacht players before setting off to score a try in their URC match in Galway over the past weekend. Picture: Piaras O Midheach/Gallo Images

The Lions produced arguably their best performance in the United Rugby Championship (URC) to date last weekend when they thrashed Connacht 38-14 in Galway, despite playing with 14 men for 64 minutes. It was an incredible result, especially when considering that no South African URC team had beaten Connacht in nine previous encounters at the Sportsground, so to do it with a man down for over three quarters of the game was amazing. The scoreline was also a huge surprise, as a close and scrappy encounter would have been expected after an early red card, but the Lions instead threw caution to the wind and were rewarded by running in six tries to two from the hosts.

The Lions produced arguably their best performance in the United Rugby Championship (URC) to date last weekend when they thrashed Connacht 38-14 in Galway, despite playing with 14 men for 64 minutes.

It was an incredible result, especially when considering that no South African URC team had beaten Connacht in nine previous encounters at the Sportsground, so to do it with a man down for over three quarters of the game was amazing.

The scoreline was also a huge surprise, as a close and scrappy encounter would have been expected after an early red card, but the Lions instead threw caution to the wind and were rewarded by running in six tries to two from the hosts.

The question now is if this incredible result will be able to propel them into the URC playoffs, or if it will be another false dawn.

Over the past two seasons the Lions have flattered to deceive, showing signs that they can mix it with the best in the competition, but then falling apart at crucial times.

URC knockouts

In their first season in the competition the Lions finished 12th on the 16-team log, and they followed that up with a ninth-place finish last season, so they have yet to feature in the URC knockouts and that has now been a major goal of theirs over the past two seasons.

Their bonus-point win over Connacht lifted the Lions to eighth on the log, just five points behind Munster in fourth, but also just four points ahead of Ospreys in 11th.

With the Joburg side facing the Welsh team in Swansea this weekend, things could change drastically if the Lions were to lose.

They have already lost to Ospreys this season, at home in the Challenge Cup in January, when they let an 11-point lead slip in the last eight minutes to go down 38-28 in the end.

They will need to avoid a similar performance on Saturday and back up their win over Connacht with another strong performance to prove they really can reach their goal of making the competition playoffs, and not end up falling short once again.

