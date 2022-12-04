URC result: Lions overpower Scarlets for impressive win

Ross Roche

The Lions overpowered Scarlets for an impressive 32-15 (halftime 18-5) win in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Ellis Park on Sunday afternoon.

The home side was dominant throughout, never allowing Scarlets to settle in the game, as they secured their second home win on the trot and they will take some good momentum into the start of the Challenge Cup next weekend.

The home side started the match well with some positive play and were rewarded with a sixth minute penalty, which flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse converted for an early lead.

Six minutes later the Lions were in for their first try as they counter attacked from a Scarlets clearance.

Inside centre Marius Louw made a mini break before flipping a superb inside pass to right wing Rabz Maxwane, with him then putting on the dancing shoes as he stepped a couple of defenders and sprinted away for the unconverted score and an 8-0 lead.

Scarlets then had a chance to get on the board in the 16th minute after the Lions were pinged for being offside, but flyhalf Sam Costellow pulled the relatively easy shot wide.

The Lions then went further ahead in the 21st minute as they chose to scrum from a penalty on the Scarlets 5m, powered it towards the line, with eighthman Emmanuel Tshituka picking the ball up at the back and smashing his way over for the score, with Hendrikse’s conversion making it 15-0.

Scarlets finally got themselves on the board in the 34th minute as they setup a lineout on the Lions 5m and then powered a maul over to score, with flank Dan Davis dotting down.

A yellow card to Lions outside centre Sango Xamlashe for cynical play at ruck with two minutes left in the half, was then offset by one to Costellow for a high tackle, with Hendrikse slotting the resultant long range penalty to send the home team into the break with an 18-5 lead.

Slow start

The second half got off to a slow start but it was the Lions that then struck in the 56th minute as from a lienout on the Scarlets 5m the ball was popped straight to flank Jaco Kriel who ghosted through untouched to score under the posts, with the conversion moving them ahead 25-5.

The Scarlets however struck straight back from the kick-off, attacking from a lineout and spreading the ball to right wing Thomas Rogers to score in the corner, with replacement flyahlf Rhys Patchell seeing his conversion attempt comeback off the post, to leave the score 25-10.

In the 62nd minute Hendrikse missed an opportunity to extend the Lions lead with a penalty as his long range strike from the halfway just drifted wide.

A yellow card to Hendrikse for cynical play near his own tryline with 10 minutes to go meant the Lions would finish the match with 14-men.

But the home side still managed to secure the bonus point with three minutes to go as they attacked off the back of a scrum in the Scarlets 22m, with Louw feeding Tshituka to beat a couple of defenders and score under the posts.

Scarlets then managed to get a consolation score after the fulltime hooter as lock Vaea Fifita crashed over.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Rabz Maxwane, Emmanuel Tshituka (2), Jaco Kriel; Conversions – Jordan Hendrikse (2), Zander du Plessis; Penalties – Hendrikse (2)

Scarlets: Tries – Dan Davis, Thomas Rogers, Vaea Fifita