URC result: Hendrikse leads Lions to comfortable win over Dragons

A superb performance from Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse helped his side clinch a comfortable 33-25 (halftime 19-6) win over the Dragons in their United Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Sunday afternoon.

Hendrikse was imperious with the boot, slotting three penalties, two conversions and a drop goal, while also scoring a try in an action packed showing that saw him contribute 21 points to help his side claim their first home win of the URC season.

The first half was a scrappy affair with a number of mistakes from both sides, but the Lions managed to grind out a good lead at the break thanks largely to the boot of Hendrikse.

The opening quarter proved to be a kicking duel between the two flyhalves, as Hendrikse and Sam Davies traded early shots, before a long range penalty from his own half sailed through the uprights to give the Lions a 6-3 lead after 12 minutes.

A yellow card to Lions flank Emmanuel Tshituka for a trip on a Dragons player in the 16th minute then allowed the visitors to draw level again through Davies.

Hendrikse then edged the Lions back in front with a sweetly struck drop goal in the 28th minute, before they scored the opening try five minutes later, attacking from a lineout in the Dragons 22m, with flank Ruhan Straeuli then crashing over for the converted score.

A penalty on the halftime whistle from Hendrikse then put the Lions 19-6 up, and in a good position despite having not been at their best.

More indiscipline

The second half then started with more indiscipline from the home team as centre Henco van Wyk was yellow carded for a poor clean out at a ruck.

The Dragons then kicked into the Lions 22m and attacked from the lineout, with a Davies cross kick finding left wing Sio Tomkinson in acres of space to go over in the corner for an unconverted score in the 46th minute.

The Lions however hit back five minutes later, attacking from a lineout in the Dragons 22m, with a loose ball then being picked up by Hendrikse to dive over, with him converting to put his side 26-11 up.

In the 68th minute the Dragons then battled back, as they kicked a penalty onto the Lions 5m, setup the maul and drove over, with hooker James Benjamin dotting down, and Davies converting to make it 26-18 going into the final 10 minutes.

The Lions however made the game safe in the 73rd minute as replacement prop JP Smith crashed over for a converted score, and despite the Dragons hitting back with a converted try on the hooter to replacement scrumhalf Che Hope, it was too little too late for the visitors.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Ruhan Straeuli, Jordan Hendrikse, JP Smith; Conversions – Hendrikse (2), Gianni Lombard; Penalties – Hendrikse (3); Drop Goal – Hendrikse

Dragons: Tries – Sio Tomkinson, James Benjamin, Che Hope; Conversions – JJ Hanrahan (2); Penalties: Sam Davies (2)