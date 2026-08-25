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Lions excited to ‘test systems’ against All Blacks

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

25 August 2026

07:58 am

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The Joburg-based URC side now get their chance against the touring New Zealanders.

Ivan van Rooyen

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is excited about taking on the All Blacks. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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The Lions will be going all out to be the first South African team to beat the touring All Blacks when they meet at Ellis Park on Tuesday night, with kick-off at 7pm.

The All Blacks have so far beaten the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls, as well as the Springboks in the first Test of four, also at Ellis Park last Saturday, and now come up against Ivan van Rooyen’s Lions.

Springbok squad members Quan Horn and Boan Venter have been released to play for the Lions on Tuesday, while a few newcomers to the franchise will also feature, among them Hyron Andrews, Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Boeta Chamberlain.

It is an almost full-strength Lions side that will play, unlike the teams put out by the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls.

Test against the best

Van Rooyen said it was a good opportunity to see where the Lions are in their build-up to the start of the next United Rugby Championship season, which gets underway later next month.

“We’re definitely not URC ready, but this is such a wonderful occasion and opportunity we’re happy to adapt a little and to bite the bullet,” said Van Rooyen.

“We’re excited to play the All Blacks, to test our systems, even though we haven’t done much revision.”

Van Rooyen said he was expecting another high-tempo, physical All Blacks performance, like they delivered against the other three URC teams.

“They’ve got a lot of experience, too. Their breakdown is world-class … they play with tempo and they’re physical. We’re excited about it … especially the guys who never faced the New Zealand teams in Super Rugby. It’s a privilege to be involved in this tour.”

The only time the Lions (or old Transvaal) beat a touring All Blacks side was in 1928, winning 6-0.

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Lions captain Francke Horn said Tuesday’s game presented each player with a massive opportunity to show what they can do.

“We’re really all looking so forward to it. We’ve watched the All Blacks on tour and now it’s our turn,” said the No 8.

“It’s nice to play against guys who we have watched in Super Rugby and opponents we’ve not faced before.

“It’s going to be nice to test ourselves against some of the best in the game.”

Among some other Lions who’ll be keen to make a big impression are loose forwards Siba Mahashe and Bathobile Hlekani, as well as centre Henco van Wyk, all three men who’ve been on the Springbok radar this season.

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