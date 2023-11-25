URC result: Lions feast on Zebre in Ellis Park try fest

The Lions scored five tries in the first half and four in the second as they overpowered Zebre with a fantastic running game.

Lions centre Henco van Wyk goes over to score his second try during the Lions massive URC win over Zebre at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

A spectacular show of thrilling running rugby saw the Lions run rampant as they powered their way to a massive 61-19 win over Zebre in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts were in sublime form as they ran in nine tries to three from the visitors in an absolute try fest, that has now got their season officially up and running after a difficult European tour.

It is the Lions second win in six games, while all of their losses have been by seven points or less which has allowed them to pick up a losing bonus point in each of those games and sees them move up to ninth place on the log on 14 points.

Blistering start

In the match the Lions got off to a blistering start as they set up a lineout on the Zebre 22m and pulled a training ground move as a long throw into the backline then saw an inside pass to flying right wing Richard Kriel to swerve his way over for a converted score after six minutes.

Five minutes later the Lions were in again as from a scrum on the halfway eighthman Francke Horn broke off the back and offloaded to fullback Quan Horn, who passed back to Horn to break and grubber the ball ahead of left wing Edwill van der Merwe to chase and dive on for a 12-0 lead.

In the 16th minute Zebre were hit with a gut punch as they tried to attack from a lineout just inside the Lions half, allowing Francke Horn to kick the ball ahead twice and dive on it to score, with flyhalf Sanele Nohamba’s extras putting them further ahead.

The Lions wrapped up the bonus point in the 29th minute as they attacked into the Zebre 22m and went through the phases until the ball found Quan Horn hitting a gap to score, with Nohamba converting for a 26-0 lead.

Zebre finally got themselves on the scoreboard in the 34th minute as they setup a lineout on the Lions 5m, with their maul then stopped short, which saw the ball spread quickly to left wing Simone Gesi to step his way over for a converted try.

However the Lions finished the half on top as three minutes later they hit back, attacking from a lineout on the halfway, spreading the ball down the backline quickly for outside centre Henco van Wyk to kick ahead, chase down and score a converted try to put them 33-7 up at the break.

Zebre hit back

Zebre got off to a good start in the second half as they attacked from a scrum on the Lions 22m in the 46th minute, with the ball eventually spread down the backline and a perfect grubber kicked through for Gesi to chase and dive on for his second, while flyhalf Giovanni Montemauri added the conversion.

The Lions however hit straight back four minutes later as they got onto the Zebre 22m and swung the ball down the line for Van Wyk to fend off a defender and step over to score, giving the Lions a 40-14 lead.

The action packed start to the second half continued in the 57th minute as Zebre attacked into the Lions 22m and replacement back Jacopo Trulla went into the corner for an unconverted score.

It was truly a back and forth half as the Lions responded in the 61st minute, breaking into the Zebre 22m where great handling finished with scrumhalf Morne van den Berg diving over for the converted score and a 47-19 lead.

In the 71st minute from a scrum on the Zebre 5m the Lions pulled a training ground move as Van Der Merwe joined the line and flew over to score his second, Nohamba slotting the conversion to put them 54-19 up.

The Lions then finished the match in style as they attacked from a lineout on Zebre’s 5m with time practically up,

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Richard Kriel, Edwill van der Merwe (2), Francke Horn, Quan Horn, Henco van Wyk (2), Morne van den Berg, Emmanuel Tshituka; Conversions – Sanele Nohamba (8), Willem Alberts

Zebre: Tries – Simone Gesi (2), Jacopo Trulla; Conversions – Giovanni Montemauri (2)