Lions ready to run at Zebre on Ellis Park return – Richard Kriel

The Lions lost their opening match of the season at home against the Stormers, so will be eager to get a win against Zebre at Ellis Park.

Lions wing Richard Kriel in action against the Stormers, is looking forward to fronting up against his former teammates when they take on Zebre in the URC at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions are ready to get back to their traditional running game plan when they take on Zebre in a vitally important United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2:55pm).

It has been a tough start to the season for the Lions with them picking up just one win from their opening five games, but having returned home from a difficult four game European tour they will be fired up to kick start their campaign and get back to winning games.

The Lions lost their opening match of the season at home against the Stormers, a thrilling nine try bonanza that ended 35-33 in the Cape Town sides favour.

Since then the Lions have lost to Edinburgh 17-16 in Scotland, Benetton 15-10 in Italy, beaten Scarlets 24-23 in Wales and most recently lost to Ulster 24-17 in Ireland.

Change up

Due to the difficult cold and wet European weather conditions the Lions had to change up their game on their tour, with 16 tries in total scored over their four matches, but being back in sunny SA should see them back to their attacking best.

Lions wing Richard Kriel, who played for Zebre last season, and made the vital charge down that led to his sides winning try against Scarlets, enjoyed his first proper overseas tour and is looking forward to the more favourable conditions this weekend.

“We had to play in a certain way overseas. That suited the forwards, not us outside backs but now the sun is shining and it is time for us to show what we can do with the ball in play,” said Kriel.

“It was my first four-week tour. When I was at Zebre, we used to just go over on the Friday, play on Saturday, and come back. So I enjoyed the four weeks.

“We got a lot closer, the whole team. We had a few good team dinners. For me, it was a great experience and I enjoyed it.”

Former teammates

Kriel, who started his career at the Bulls but made the move to Italy due to limited game time, before making the move back to SA to join the Lions before the start of the current season, is looking forward to seeing his former teammates.

“I can’t wait to see some of the boys again. We had some good times last year. I will go and see some of the boys for a coffee during the weekend and hopefully it will be a nice game this weekend,” said Kriel.

“They are playing some seriously good rugby now. They beat the Sharks and drew with Cardiff. If you give them a sniff, they will come for you.

“They are passionate and love their rugby. We mustn’t underestimate them but if we do what we know we can do, we can take them.”